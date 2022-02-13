Recently purchased by CSK, all-rounder Shivam Dube and wife Anjum Khan blessed with a baby boy

While on the cricket front all is going well for all-rounder Shivam Dube, but on the personal level, he has recently upgraded and become a dad. The cricketer and his wife Anjum Khan have been blessed with a baby boy and the player broke the happy news through his social media.

Taking to his official Instagram handle, Dube posted a picture of his wife, who is holding their baby boy. He captioned it, "Bundle of happiness arrives in our life … blessed with a baby boy…". It is to be noted that Dube married Anjum Khan on July 17, 2021, after dating her for a long time.

As far as cricket is concerned, he was roped in by four times champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for INR 4 Crores at the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 mega auction. Last season he had played for Rajasthan Royals (RR) but could not fetch great success for them.

Anjum Khan also posted a story on Instagram sharing her happiness of her husband getting taken by the CSK franchise.

He was even associated by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), but had got roped in by RR in IPL 2021 for handsome money. Ahead of the mega auction, he wasn't retained by the Rajasthan-based franchise which chose to retain Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler, and Yashasvi Jaiswal.

Now taken by Chennai, thw all-rounder will be playing alongside MS Dhoni, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, and Ravindra Jadeja. CSK even managed to buy their core team namely, DJ Bravo, Robin Uthappa, and Ambati Rayudu. They even spent a huge sum of money on Deepak Chahar to get him back.