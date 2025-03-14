Star spinner Varun Chakravarthy opened up about his struggle with depression following a disappointing debut. He also mentioned receiving threatening calls telling him not to return to India after the tournament.

In the 2025 Champions Trophy final, India defeated New Zealand in an exciting match to win their third championship and solidify their status as the most successful team in the tournament's history. Every player pitched in to help the team achieve this victory, which was a true team effort. Varun Chakravarthy was one of the Men in Blue's most notable players; his amazing bowling abilities changed the course of the tournament. Despite playing in just three games, Chakravarthy claimed an incredible nine wickets, including a remarkable five-wicket haul in the group stage against New Zealand.

Chakravarthy recently talked candidly about the difficult times he had following a lacklustre 2021 T20 World Cup debut for India. He talked candidly with YouTuber Gobinath about his struggles with despair following his three-year absence from the team and failure to leave an impression at the competition.

"It was a dark time for me. I was in depression because I thought I was not able to do justice after I was picked for the World Cup with a lot of hype. I regretted not taking even one wicket. After that, for three years, I was not selected. So, I think the comeback to the team was tougher than the path to my debut," the star spinner said.

Chakravarthy disclosed that he received menacing phone calls following the 2021 T20 World Cup, instructing him not to return to India. Furthermore, individuals managed to locate his residence, prompting him to seek refuge out of fear.

"After the 2021 World Cup, I received threat calls. People said, 'Don't come to India. If you try, you won't be able to'. People approached my house and tracked me down, and I sometimes had to hide. When I was returning from the airport, some people followed me on their bikes. It happens. I can understand fans are emotional," Chakravarthy revealed.

Chakaravarthy will play for the Kolkata Knight Riders in the 2025 Indian Premier League. At the storied Eden Gardens, the defending champions will play an exciting first game against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru to start their campaign.

