'Really looking forward to being back as a family': Sania Mirza and Izhaan on missing Shoaib Malik amid COVID-19 crisis

While all sporting events have been halted due to the coronavirus pandemic, the lockdown has got people stranded in their own homes.

However, when it comes to Indian tennis player Sania Mirza, she and her husband Shoaib Malik have been stranded across borders amidst the COVID-19 crisis.

Sania Mirza has said that she has now left the family reunion with the former Pakistan cricket team skipper to fate.

While Sania is in Hyderabad with son Izhaan and her parents, Shoaib is in Sialkot with his mother.

“It’s really not been easy staying away from my husband and for Izhaan to stay away from his father. I’m really looking forward to being back as a family again and being at the same place. We’ve left it to fate,” Sania told The Indian Express via Facebook Live.

She also said it’s tough for her one-year-old son without his father around. “Shoaib got stuck in Pakistan; I got stuck here. That’s very difficult to deal with because we have a small child. We don’t know when Izhaan will be able to see his father again. It’s as basic as that,” Mirza added.

However, keeping a positive attitude, Sania said she is looking forward to a healthy world where hugging and shaking hands become normal again.

“No amount of virtual video calls can do justice to actually meeting in person. I also look forward to a normal world where hugging and shaking hands become normal again, where we don’t think that we might die if we hug someone we love or kill them, you know,” she concluded.

As for Sania, the tennis star was busy in completing her WTA commitments and returned home with her son just before the lockdown in India.

For Shoaib, he was playing for Karachi Kings in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) when the nationwide lockdown was imposed in his country.