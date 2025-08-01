Twitter
'Really don't know why...': Former Indian skipper opens up on Gautam Gambhir's clash with Oval's pitch curator

Ahead of the 5th and final Test at the Oval, Indian head coach Gautam Gambhir had an ugly verbal spat with its pitch curator, Lee Fortis. Now, a former Indian skipper has come forward and put out his views on the same.

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Aug 01, 2025, 01:51 PM IST

'Really don't know why...': Former Indian skipper opens up on Gautam Gambhir's clash with Oval's pitch curator
Gautam Gambhir is the head coach of the men's cricket team

Gautam Gambhir, Team India's head coach, recently went into a confrontation with the pitch curator of The Oval, Lee Fortis, after he was reportedly closely inspecting the pitch during a practice session ahead of the 5th and final Test match of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy. Now, former Indian skipper and BCCI president Sourav Ganguly has come forward and opened up about his views on the incident.

Sourav Ganguly's take on the incident

''I really don’t know why Gambhir was upset. I’m sure all coaches and captains have discussions with the groundsmen, sometimes happily, sometimes unhappily. It’s happened in my time, it’s going to happen in future also. So let’s not just make too much out of it. I wish India play well, win the Test and level the series,'' Ganguly said.

Ahead of the Oval Test, Gambhir and batting coach Sitanshu Kotak were inspecting the pitch at the venue when Fortis stopped them from getting too close to it. Following this, a heated argument erupted between Gambhir and Fortis, with the former even wagging his finger at the latter.

Later, speaking to the media, Kotak informed that it felt 'awkward' when team members were asked to stay away from the pitch despite not wearing spikes. ''When some of us coaches went to see the wicket, a member of the groundstaff said stay away at least 2.5 metres, which was a little surprising. Because it is the pitch, the match is starting day after, it will be a five-day Test, and we're standing in our joggers, so we felt a little awkward,'' he had said.

Meanwhile, Team India and England will continue the game of the 5th Test on Friday. After Day 1 Stumps, IND were 204/6 with Karun Nair and Washington Sundar out at the crease.

