Dhanashree Verma and Yuzvendra Chahal are confirmed to get officially divorced in the next few days. The two were reportedly spotted before a court in Mumbai to finalise the proceedings of their legal separation. While the two have been tight-lipped about their separation, a new report has now emerged about the possible reason for Dhanashree Verma and Yuzvendra Chahal's separation.

As per a report in ABP News, Dhanashree Verma, and Yuzvendra Chahal, during the court hearing, shared that they had been living separately for 18 months. Revealing the possible reason behind seeking a divorce, the couple shared that they had 'compatibility issues'.

Just recently, Dhanashree Verma's lawyer shared that the divorce proceedings of the couple are still underway. "I have no comments to make on the proceedings, the matter is currently sub judice. The media should fact-check before reporting, as a lot of misleading information is being circulated," the lawyer said.

Dhanashree Verma's family recently also rejected the claims of the choreographer seeking Rs 60 crore in alimony from Yuzvendra Chahal.

The family's statement read, "We are deeply outraged by the baseless claims being circulated about the alimony figure. Let me be absolutely clear—no such amount has ever been asked, demanded, or even offered. There is no truth to these rumours whatsoever. It is deeply irresponsible to publish such unverified information, dragging not just the parties but also their families into unnecessary speculation. Reckless reporting like this only causes harm, and we urge the media to exercise restraint and fact-check before spreading misinformation and also be respectful towards everyone’s privacy."