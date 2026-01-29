'Ready to take off...': Iceland cricket’s savage offer to replace Pakistan in T20 World Cup 2026 goes viral

Iceland Cricket’s hilarious offer to replace Pakistan in the T20 World Cup has gone viral on social media amid the ongoing PCB controversy. The cheeky post sparked massive fan reactions online, adding humour to the World Cup drama and putting Iceland Cricket in the spotlight.

Iceland Cricket recently took a playful jab at the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) amid rumors of a potential boycott of the T20 World Cup, set to kick off on February 7. Pakistan is anticipated to announce its decision either on Friday or Monday, following a meeting between PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. Just last week, the International Cricket Council (ICC) decided to drop Bangladesh from the tournament, replacing them with Scotland. This change came after Bangladesh reiterated its refusal to tour India for the T20 World Cup due to security concerns.

In response to the uncertainty regarding the PCB's stance, Iceland Cricket humorously remarked on Wednesday that they are prepared to step in for Pakistan should the 2009 champions choose to withdraw from the event.

"We really need Pakistan to decide soon upon their participation in the T20 WC. We are ready to take off as soon as they pull out on 2nd Feb, but the flight schedule is a logistical nightmare to get us to Colombo in good time for 7th Feb. Our opening bat is an insomniac!" Iceland Cricket wrote in a post on X.

We really need Pakistan to decide soon upon their participation in the T20 WC.



We are ready to take off as soon as they pull out on 2nd Feb, but the flight schedule is a logistical nightmare to get us to Colombo in good time for 7th Feb.



Our opening bat is an insomniac! pic.twitter.com/2hJSpMn0Cx — Iceland Cricket (@icelandcricket) January 28, 2026

To emphasize their point, the account also posted a screenshot of travel arrangements from Keflavik to Colombo, highlighting the logistical absurdity of a last-minute replacement.

After his meeting with Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, PCB chairman Naqvi indicated that all options remain open, with a decision expected by either Friday or next Monday.

Pakistan has been vocal in protesting the ICC's choice to substitute Bangladesh with Scotland, following the insistence of the Bangladesh Cricket Board and interim government that they will not participate in T20 World Cup matches in India due to security issues.

Meanwhile, Pakistan has revealed their squad for the 20-team tournament, which is, with one exception, identical to the team that will compete against Australia.

Also read| India vs Pakistan in T20 World Cups: Full head-to-head record ahead of 2026 clash