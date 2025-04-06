Ahead of the high-voltage game with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), a good news have surfaced for the Mumbai Indians' fans/ Their star bowler Jasprit Bumrah is all set to join the squad and is 'ready to roar'.

Mumbai Indians (MI), which has been facing a major downfall in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL), has finally got something to cheer for. MI's star pacer and the world's number one bowler, Jasprit Bumrah, is all set to join the squad ahead of the high-voltage game against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on Monday. Bumrah is returning to the MI squad after getting medical clearance from the BCCI's medical team at the Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru, where he had been undergoing rehabilitation since January after suffering stress-related discomfort in his lower back. The official social media handles of Mumbai Indians also welcomed their star bowler with a special video. ''Ready to Road,'' MI wrote along with the video.

His latest setback took place on January 4 during the second Test match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Sydney, following which he was also ruled out of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

The last update on Bumrah's return came on April 4, when it was indicated that he would at least miss the RCB match. After the conclusion of the IPL, Bumrah will be an utmost important resource for Team India's squad in the five-match Test series in England.

Bumrah and MI connection

Jasprit Bumrah made his IPL debut in 2013 and has been part of the Mumbai Indians since then. Apart from the 2023 edition of IPL, Bumrah has never missed being a part of the MI squad. So far, Bumrah has taken 165 wickets in 133 IPL matches with an average of 22.51, making him the second highest-wicket taker for MI after Lasith Malinga. He has 2 five and four-wicket hauls in the IPL. Interestingly, Bumrah's maiden IPL wicket was of RCB's star player Virat Kohli