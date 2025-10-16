‘Ready to punch his own players’: Ravi Shastri reveals SHOCKING Virat Kohli outburst, team had to calm India star down

Former India coach Ravi Shastri has revealed a shocking side of Virat Kohli during his captaincy days, describing intense outbursts that sometimes required intervention from the team to calm the star player down.

It is unusual to observe how much Virat Kohli has softened over the years. Transitioning from a brash and arrogant youth to a calm and composed figure, it seems as though the 20-year-old Virat has faded into the background of the 36-year-old, seasoned Indian icon. In his prime, Virat was a force to be reckoned with – whether wielding the bat or engaging in his antics. Even now, when clips from the 2017 Border-Gavaskar Trophy or the subsequent series in Australia resurface, Kohli's performances from those two series evoke cherished memories. As a captain, he was merciless, often brutal. And it wasn't just the opposition that felt his wrath; Kohli showed no leniency towards his own teammates, demonstrating a fierce competitive spirit.

No one has experienced Kohli's tough love – albeit aimed at improving the team – more than his coach, Ravi Shastri. Together, the Kohli-Shastri duo propelled Indian cricket to remarkable new heights. The implementation of the Yo-Yo test is still a topic of discussion today, symbolizing the dawn of a new era where player fitness became the standard for selection in the Indian squad. Whenever a player failed to meet the required standards, chaos was sure to ensue.

"He would show them up otherwise. Because if you're running between the wicket, and if you’re a lazy bugger, you will soon find out. If you are looking for a second run and if you're panting, and if he's looking for a third and you're yet to complete the second, immediately the message would be 'get to that bloody gym and start training, and get fitter'," Shastri said on the LiSTNR Sport podcast.

Shastri reminisced about multiple occasions when Kohli was quick to confront his own batters after they were dismissed due to errors, requiring the head coach's intervention.

"At times, I had to calm him down. If a wicket went down, he would jump out of his seat. I would say, 'Calm down. Let him cross half-way at least. Don't meet him when he's just 10 yards away from the stumps, you know. Come near the boundary line, then cross him'. He was like a cat on a hot tin roof, ready to get out there and punch him. That's Virat for you," added Shastri.

The 36-year-old is set to take on his next ODI challenge in Australia, with the matches commencing on October 19. He will be accompanied by Rohit Sharma in the team.

Also read| Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma take charge: Inside India’s high-intensity Perth training session ahead of IND vs AUS 1st ODI