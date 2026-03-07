FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Explained: Why US-Iran War could push LPG cylinder prices in India to Rs 2,300

SSC JE Result 2026: Paper I result out at ssc.gov.in, know steps to check here

Kiara Advani not playing Madhubala in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film, insider say...

'Ready to break billion hearts': Mitchell Santner sends Pat Cummins-like warning to India ahead of T20 World Cup Final

US warns of its 'biggest bombing' on Tehran; Check Dubai, Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar flight updates

The 50: Rajat Dalal undergoes tendon tear surgery, shares update from hospital, fans say 'jald ayega sher jangle mai', watch

Dhurandhar 2 Paid Preview Shows: Know when are they scheduled and how to book tickets for early screening

Heading to Ahmedabad for T20 World Cup Final but flights too expensive? Indian Railways offers cheaper travel option

Jab Khuli Kitaab movie review: Pankaj Kapur-Dimple Kapadia is heartwarming take on 50-year marriage odyssey

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta addresses women at National Convention, urges them to 'move forward and make their mark'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Kiara Advani not playing Madhubala in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film, insider say...

Kiara Advani not playing Madhubala in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film, insider say

The 50: Rajat Dalal undergoes tendon tear surgery, shares update from hospital, fans say 'jald ayega sher jangle mai', watch

The 50: Rajat Dalal undergoes tendon tear surgery, shares update from hospital

Heading to Ahmedabad for T20 World Cup Final but flights too expensive? Indian Railways offers cheaper travel option

Heading to Ahmedabad for T20 World Cup Final but flights too expensive?

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
US-Israel-Iran War: Tehran bombs UAE, group of 7 emirates, know about ruling families, key facts, Indians living there

US-Israel-Iran War: Tehran bombs UAE, group of 7 emirates, know about ruling fam

Sara Tendulkar stuns in elegant pink saree by Manish Malhotra at brother Arjun Tendulkar’s wedding | See pics

Sara Tendulkar stuns in elegant pink saree by Manish Malhotra at brother Arjun

Allu Sirish-Nayanika Reddy’s Wedding: Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Suriya shine at Allu Arjun’s brother’s big day | See pics

Allu Sirish-Nayanika Reddy’s Wedding: Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Suriya shine

HomeCricket

CRICKET

'Ready to break billion hearts': Mitchell Santner sends Pat Cummins-like warning to India ahead of T20 World Cup Final

Ahead of the high-voltage T20 World Cup Final on Sunday, New Zealand skipper sent a stern warning to Team India and said that he wouldn't mind breaking a few hearts.

Latest News

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Mar 07, 2026, 04:50 PM IST

'Ready to break billion hearts': Mitchell Santner sends Pat Cummins-like warning to India ahead of T20 World Cup Final
IND vs NZ T20 World Cup 2026 Final will be played in Ahmedabad
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

New Zealand skipper Mitchell Santner issued a stern warning to Team India ahead of the big show in Ahmedabad on Sunday for the T20 World Cup title. During the pre-match press conference, the left-arm spinner said that he wouldn't mind breaking a billion hearts and lifting the World Cup trophy, silencing the one-sided crowd at the Narendra Modi Stadium. ''That's the goal to silence the crowd, but there are a lot of challenges to cricket, and they are variable. I think there is a lot of pressure on India to win at home. I am pretty excited. We have played before. There are no secrets to it. The boys are buzzing for tomorrow. It is a one-game shootout tomorrow. Boys are excited,'' Santner said.

 

Santner sends chilling warning to Team India before T20 World Cup Final

 

Reflecting on his team's journey in the tournament and challenging the home side, he further said, ''We were challenged a lot of times. We will learn from bilateral series, and I think a World Cup final is different from a bilateral series. I don't mind winning the trophy. But we have been very consistent. I don't mind breaking a few hearts and winning the trophy. I think the mindset is the same, but it is a final match. No matter what you say, it is another game.''

 

 

Santner also talked about the importance of controlling the scoring rate in a high-scoring venue and said, ''It is going to be how 250 can be turned into 230. If you restrict a team to 220, then you have a good chance.''

 

Meanwhile, the ICC T20I World Cup 2026 Final between India and New Zealand will begin at 7 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) and the Toss will take place at 6:30 pm.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Kiara Advani not playing Madhubala in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film, insider say...
Kiara Advani not playing Madhubala in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film, insider say
US warns of its 'biggest bombing' on Tehran; Check Dubai, Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar flight updates
US warns of its 'biggest bombing' on Tehran; Check Dubai, Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar
The 50: Rajat Dalal undergoes tendon tear surgery, shares update from hospital, fans say 'jald ayega sher jangle mai', watch
The 50: Rajat Dalal undergoes tendon tear surgery, shares update from hospital
Dhurandhar 2 Paid Preview Shows: Know when are they scheduled and how to book tickets for early screening
Dhurandhar 2 Paid Preview Shows: Know when are they scheduled and how to book
Heading to Ahmedabad for T20 World Cup Final but flights too expensive? Indian Railways offers cheaper travel option
Heading to Ahmedabad for T20 World Cup Final but flights too expensive?
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
US-Israel-Iran War: Tehran bombs UAE, group of 7 emirates, know about ruling families, key facts, Indians living there
US-Israel-Iran War: Tehran bombs UAE, group of 7 emirates, know about ruling fam
Sara Tendulkar stuns in elegant pink saree by Manish Malhotra at brother Arjun Tendulkar’s wedding | See pics
Sara Tendulkar stuns in elegant pink saree by Manish Malhotra at brother Arjun
Allu Sirish-Nayanika Reddy’s Wedding: Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Suriya shine at Allu Arjun’s brother’s big day | See pics
Allu Sirish-Nayanika Reddy’s Wedding: Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Suriya shine
Step inside Jasprit Bumrah's luxurious Rs 3 crore Ahmedabad house ahead of T20 World Cup finals; From Italian marble flooring to personal gym and more | See pics
Step inside Jasprit Bumrah's luxurious Rs 3 crore Ahmedabad house
From Balidan to Sadak Balak: Top 5 popular songs of Nepal's to-be PM Balen Shah
From Balidan to Sadak Balak: Top 5 popular songs of Nepal's to-be PM Balen Shah
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement