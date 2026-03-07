'Ready to break billion hearts': Mitchell Santner sends Pat Cummins-like warning to India ahead of T20 World Cup Final

Ahead of the high-voltage T20 World Cup Final on Sunday, New Zealand skipper sent a stern warning to Team India and said that he wouldn't mind breaking a few hearts.

New Zealand skipper Mitchell Santner issued a stern warning to Team India ahead of the big show in Ahmedabad on Sunday for the T20 World Cup title. During the pre-match press conference, the left-arm spinner said that he wouldn't mind breaking a billion hearts and lifting the World Cup trophy, silencing the one-sided crowd at the Narendra Modi Stadium. ''That's the goal to silence the crowd, but there are a lot of challenges to cricket, and they are variable. I think there is a lot of pressure on India to win at home. I am pretty excited. We have played before. There are no secrets to it. The boys are buzzing for tomorrow. It is a one-game shootout tomorrow. Boys are excited,'' Santner said.

Santner sends chilling warning to Team India before T20 World Cup Final

Reflecting on his team's journey in the tournament and challenging the home side, he further said, ''We were challenged a lot of times. We will learn from bilateral series, and I think a World Cup final is different from a bilateral series. I don't mind winning the trophy. But we have been very consistent. I don't mind breaking a few hearts and winning the trophy. I think the mindset is the same, but it is a final match. No matter what you say, it is another game.''

BOLD STATEMENT BY MITCHELL SANTNER ON INDIA.



Q: Are you ready to break a billion hearts to win the trophy?



Mitchell Santner: “We may not be favourites, but if we play well as a team, we can win it — even if it means breaking a few hearts.”pic.twitter.com/xH8tcf7n4J — Sam (@Cricsam01) March 7, 2026

Santner also talked about the importance of controlling the scoring rate in a high-scoring venue and said, ''It is going to be how 250 can be turned into 230. If you restrict a team to 220, then you have a good chance.''

Meanwhile, the ICC T20I World Cup 2026 Final between India and New Zealand will begin at 7 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) and the Toss will take place at 6:30 pm.