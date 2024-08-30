Twitter
DNA TV Show: Why did PM Modi apologize for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's statue collapse?

Major conglomerate at risk after Rs 4,000 crore deal; Gruner Renewables' promoter arrested for fraud

'Reading namaz brings more peace than scoring....': India cricketer's bold statement goes viral

Apple iPhone 16 expected price in India: Battery, design, specifications and other details

Khel Khel Mein director Mudassar Aziz on film's journey, says finding success beyond first weekend is important

Cricket

'Reading namaz brings more peace than scoring....': India cricketer's bold statement goes viral

In a recent interview, CSK player revealed that he is a devoutly religious individual who prays Namaz daily.

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Aug 30, 2024, 10:54 PM IST

File Photo
Sameer Rizvi, the player who was bought for INR 8.4 crores by Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League 2024, has once again captured the spotlight. Currently playing in the UP T20 League, Rizvi has garnered attention not for his on-field performance, but for a recent statement he made. In a recent interview, Rizvi revealed that he is a devoutly religious individual who prays Namaz daily. He expressed that the inner peace he derives from prayer surpasses even the satisfaction of scoring a century. Additionally, Rizvi shared his admiration for cricket legends such as Dhoni, Virat, and the Chennai Super Kings.

Rizvi credited Dhoni for teaching him the importance of maintaining composure in all situations. He described Virat as a humble and approachable individual, despite his legendary status in the cricketing world. Rizvi also praised the welcoming atmosphere of the Chennai Super Kings and expressed his desire to play for the team in the future.

While Rizvi acknowledged that there have been no discussions with the Chennai Super Kings regarding his retention, he emphasized that the financial aspect of the game is not his primary concern. He expressed his desire for any team that acquires him to provide him with ample opportunities to showcase his skills, regardless of the price tag. Despite a lackluster performance in the IPL 2024, where he scored only 51 runs in 8 matches, Rizvi remains optimistic about his future prospects.

Currently serving as the captain of the Kanpur Superstars in the UP T20 League, Rizvi has demonstrated his batting prowess by scoring 137 runs in 3 matches at an impressive average of over 45. His previous season was marked by two centuries, further solidifying his reputation as a talented cricketer. As he gears up for the upcoming IPL 2025 auction, Rizvi is poised to deliver another stellar performance and showcase his potential on the cricketing stage.

Also read| 'I respect everyone but...': Jasprit Bumrah's savage reply to 'toughest batter to bowl' query goes viral - Watch

 

