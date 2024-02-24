RCBW vs UPW, Match 2 WPL 2024: Predicted playing XI, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

In the second match of Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and UP Warriorz (UPW) will lock horns on Saturday (February 24) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Smriti Mandhana's Royal Challengers Bangalore aims to kickstart the Women’s Premier League on a positive note in the upcoming season, facing UP Warriorz at the Chinnaswamy on Saturday. RCB faced a forgettable 2023, finishing second last despite a star-studded lineup featuring Mandhana, Ellyse Perry, Heather Knight, and Renuka Singh. Mandhana, notably, had a challenging season, scoring only 149 runs in eight matches at an average of 18 and a strike rate of 119.

On the other side, UP Warriorz aspires to secure a top-two finish in the tournament. Their squad boasts players like Alyssa Healy, Grace Harris, and Sophie Ecclestone, with the recent addition of Sri Lankan captain Chamari Athapaththu. The team aims to leverage Athapaththu's experience for a stronger performance this season.

However, achieving success on Bengaluru's home ground may pose a considerable challenge for them. The clash promises an exciting start to the season with both teams eager to make their mark in the Women’s Premier League.

RCB vs UPW WPL live streaming details

When is the Royal Challengers Bangalore vs UP Warriorz WPL 2024 Match?

The Women’s Premier League 2024 match between RCB and UPW will take place on Saturday, 24 February.

Where is the Royal Challengers Bangalore vs UP Warriorz WPL 2024 Match?

The Women’s Premier League 2024 match between RCB and UPW will take place at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

At What Time Will the Royal Challengers Bangalore vs UP Warriorz WPL 2024 Match Start?

The Women’s Premier League 2024 match between RCB and UPW will begin at 7:30 pm.

When and Where To Watch the Live Streaming of Royal Challengers Bangalore vs UP Warriorz WPL 2024 Match?

The Women’s Premier League 2024 match between RCB and UPW will be live-streamed on JioCinema app and website.

How To Watch the Live Telecast of Royal Challengers Bangalore vs UP Warriorz WPL 2024 Match?

The Women’s Premier League 2024 match between RCB and UPW will be telecast live on the Sports 18 network.

Pitch report

The Chinnaswamy Stadium offers advantageous conditions for batters, catering to the needs of both pacers and spinners who can expect support. However, the presence of shorter boundaries adds an intriguing dimension, posing a formidable challenge for bowlers. Consequently, the upcoming match is poised to witness a high-scoring affair, making it highly probable that the captain winning the toss will opt to field first.

Weather report

The weather at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru will remain decent with no chance of rain. The minimum temperature will settle close to 22 degrees Celsius and the maximum temperature will hover around 32 degrees Celsius, as per AccuWeather. The wind speed at the venue will be 13 km/h with 46 percent humidity.

Probable Playing XI

RCB: SFM Devine, S Mandhana (C), EA Perry, DD Kasat, Richa Ghosh (wk), G Wareham, KL Cross, Shreyanka Patil, Simran Bahadur, E Bisht, Renuka Singh

UPW: Alyssa Healy (C), Shweta Sehrawat, TM McGrath, DB Sharma, GM Harris, K P Navgire, Vrinda Dinesh, S Ecclestone, K Anjali Sarwani, Parshavi Chopra, RS Gayakwad