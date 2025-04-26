As RCB arrived in Delhi for their match against the Capitals, the storyline resurfaced when Chikara was shown a viral meme teasing his close association with the RCB legend.

Swastik Chikara's admiration for Virat Kohli has become a recurring theme this IPL season, with memes depicting the young RCB batsman as the former captain's constant companion. The banter gained traction after pacer Yash Dayal shared a story about Chikara sneaking a peek into Kohli's kitbag and using his perfume without permission following a match against Kolkata Knight Riders. This playful yet audacious incident further fueled the social media narrative of Chikara as Kohli's shadow.

As RCB arrived in Delhi for their match against the Capitals, the storyline resurfaced when Chikara was shown a viral meme teasing his close association with the RCB legend.

The meme humorously suggested that one of Chikara's biggest concerns is ensuring he is the first to offer Virat Kohli water during matches. While those around Chikara found the joke amusing, the young player responded with grace and humor to the playful ribbing.

“Toh kya ho gaya? Apne bhai ko toh main hi pilaaunga! (What's there in that? I'll serve water to my brother!),” Chikara said, as he smiled.

RCB has been on fire this season, boasting an impressive 5-0 record in away matches during IPL 2025. They also celebrated their first win in Bengaluru after quite a long wait in their last game against the Rajasthan Royals. Now, they’re looking to keep that winning streak alive as they face off against Axar Patel's DC this Sunday.

But it won’t be easy, as DC has been performing exceptionally well this season. With six victories out of eight matches, they currently sit in second place on the table, just behind the Gujarat Titans due to Net Run Rate. Adding to the excitement of this matchup is the fact that it will be a homecoming for Kohli, who is not only from the city but also plays for the state team in domestic cricket.

