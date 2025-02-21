In the final moments of the game, 16-year-old Kamalini smashed a boundary to secure the win for Mumbai.

The Mumbai Indians dominated the Royal Challengers Bengaluru, clinching a convincing four-wicket victory at the Chinnaswamy Stadium. Despite it being RCB's first home game of the season, Mumbai seized control early on, consistently taking wickets. RCB captain Smriti Mandhana began strongly, hitting several boundaries, but her innings ended at 26. Shortly after, Danne Wyatt-Hodge was dismissed for just nine runs.

Ellyse Perry was under pressure once again, but she rose to the occasion. At one point, the team found itself struggling at 57/4, yet the Australian kept the runs flowing with her aggressive approach. She formed a solid partnership with Richa Ghosh, who contributed 28 runs off 25 balls.

After that, Perry didn't receive much support, but she adhered to the game plan. She struck the ball all around the ground, amassing an impressive 81 runs off 43 balls. Thanks to her remarkable performance, RCB managed to post 167/7 in their innings, with Amanjot Kaur shining as the standout bowler, taking three wickets for 22 runs.

During the chase, openers Yastika Bhatia and Hayley Matthews fell early. However, Nat Sciver-Brunt, in excellent form, remained unfazed, scoring 42 runs off 21 balls to set the tone. Captain Harmanpreet Kaur then took charge, scoring 50 off 38 balls. The match shifted when Georgia Wareham took out both her and S Sajana in consecutive deliveries.

Mumbai encountered some challenging moments, but Amanjot played a brilliant unbeaten innings of 34 runs to seal the victory. She took her time to settle in but accelerated at just the right moment to help Mumbai reach the finish line. The match came down to the final over, and it was the 16-year-old G Kamilini who hit a four to secure the win.

Also read| 'Zimbabwe, Ireland ki series khelein': Kamran Akmal lashes out at Pakistan team after loss to New Zealand in Champions Trophy 2025