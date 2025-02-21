RCB-W vs MI-W Dream 11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best Player's list for Match 7 between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Mumbai Indians.

The upcoming match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women and Mumbai Indians Women in the seventh match of the WPL 2025 is set to take place at the iconic M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

The defending champions, Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women, have kicked off their campaign with great success, winning both of their matches. Their victories against Gujarat Giants and Delhi Capitals highlighted their strength on the field, featuring impressive performances from players like Renuka Singh and captain Smriti Mandhana, who played a key role with a vital half-century.

Conversely, Mumbai Indians Women have had a mixed start to the tournament, recording one win and one loss in their two matches. After a tough loss to Delhi in their opening game, Mumbai Indians made a strong comeback with a convincing victory over Gujarat Giants. Their all-around performance with both bat and ball showcased their potential as serious contenders in the tournament.

Match Details

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women vs Mumbai Indians Women, 7th Match

Date & Time: Feb 21, 07:30 PM LOCAL

Venue: M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

RCB-W vs MI-W Dream11 prediction

Wicketkeepers: Yastika Bhatia, Richa Ghosh

Batters: Ellyse Perry, Danni Wyatt, Chloe Tryon, Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana

All-rounders: Hayley Matthews, Amelia Kerr

Bowlers: Shabnim Ismail, Renuka Singh

RCB-W vs MI-W My Dream11 Team

Smriti Mandhana (C), Ellyse Perry, Harmanpreet Kaur, Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Renuka Singh, Ekta Bisht

