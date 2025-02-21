Check out the live streaming details for Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women and Mumbai Indians Women's Premier League 2025 match to be played at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.

The Women's Premier League (WPL) 2025 is gearing up for an exciting showdown between Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women and Mumbai Indians Women in the tournament's seventh match.

This eagerly awaited match will take place at the renowned M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women have been in fantastic form, winning both of their opening games. They started the season with a six-wicket victory over Gujarat Giants and followed it with a commanding eight-wicket win against Delhi Capitals.

Led by skipper Smriti Mandhana, the team has delivered impressive performances, with Renuka Singh Thakur standing out as their top bowler. In contrast, Mumbai Indians Women have had a mixed start, suffering a heartbreaking last-ball loss to Delhi Capitals before recovering with a solid five-wicket win against Gujarat Giants.

Harmanpreet Kaur's team will aim to build on their recent success and challenge Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women on their home turf. The stage is set for an exhilarating match between these two strong teams in the Women's Premier League.

Live Streaming Details

The Women's Premier League (WPL) 2025 match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Mumbai Indians is scheduled to take place on Friday, February 21. The match will be held at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, with kick-off set for 7:30 PM IST. Fans can catch all the action live on the Sports18 Network, for those unable to watch on TV, the match will also be available for live streaming on the JioCinema app and website.

Pitch report

The M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru is well-known for its batsman-friendly pitch. The short boundaries offer numerous scoring opportunities, resulting in an average first-innings total that frequently surpasses 180 runs. As the game progresses, bowlers, particularly spinners, become increasingly influential.

Weather report

The forecast calls for clear skies and temperatures hovering around 22°C, with minimal chances of rain. This guarantees an uninterrupted match.

Predicted playing XIs

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women: Smriti Mandhana (c), Dani Wyatt, Ellyse Perry, Raghvi Bist, Richa Ghosh (wk), Kanika Ahuja, Georgia Wareham, Kim Garth, Ekta Bisht, Joshitha VJ, Renuka Singh Thakur.

Mumbai Indians Women: Yastika Bhatia (wk), Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt, G Kamalini, Amelia Kerr, Sajeevan Sajana, Amanjot Kaur, Sanskriti Gupta, Shabnim Ismail, Parunika Sisodia.

