The Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women are gearing up to take on the Gujarat Giants Women in the 12th match of the WPL 2025 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women have had a mixed start to the tournament, securing two wins and suffering two losses in their four matches. Their last encounter against the UP Warrriorz ended in a heartbreaking Super Over defeat, despite setting a competitive total of 180 runs. The team will be eager to bounce back from this disappointment, especially with the support of their home crowd.

Conversely, the Gujarat Giants have faced challenges in the early part of the competition, losing three out of their four matches. Their recent defeat to the Delhi Capitals saw them bowled out for just 127 runs, a target that the opposition chased down with ease. The team will be keen to turn their fortunes around in what promises to be an exciting and competitive match.

Match Details

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women vs Gujarat Giants Women, 12th Match

Date & Time: Feb 27, 07:30 PM LOCAL

Venue: M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

RCB-W vs GG-W Dream11 prediction

Wicketkeepers: Beth Mooney, Richa Ghosh

Batters: Smriti Mandhana, Ellyse Perry, Harleen Deol,

All-rounders: Ashleigh Gardner, Deandra Dottin, Georgia Wareham

Bowlers: Renuka Singh Thakur, Kim Garth, Kashvee Gautam

RCB-W vs GG-W My Dream11 Team

Beth Mooney. Richa Ghosh, Deandra Dottin. VC. Smriti Mandhana. Danielle Wyatt, Ashleigh Gardner. Ellyse Perry. C. Georgia Wareham, TP Kanwer. Renuka Singh. Kim Garth

