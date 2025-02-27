Check out the live streaming details for Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women and Gujarat Giants Women's Premier League 2025 match to be played at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.

The defending champions, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), have had a mixed season so far, with two wins and two losses. While injuries to key players have certainly played a role, some tactical decisions and the lack of support for Ellyse Perry have been quite noticeable. This makes their upcoming match against the struggling Gujarat Giants particularly crucial. The Giants find themselves at the bottom of the standings once again and are in dire need of a turnaround.

For the third consecutive season, the Giants have not performed well, despite some individual players showing improvement. They need a unified effort to compete with the top teams. RCB, on the other hand, must provide Perry with the support she needs; she can't carry the team alone. Smriti Mandhana and Richa Ghosh, who each scored fifties earlier in the season, need to find their form again if RCB hopes to make a late push for the finals.

Live Streaming Details

The Women's Premier League (WPL) 2025 match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Giants is scheduled to take place on Thursday, February 27. The match will be held at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, with kick-off set for 7:30 PM IST. Fans can catch all the action live on the Sports18 Network, for those unable to watch on TV, the match will also be available for live streaming on the JioCinema app and website.

Pitch report

The pitch at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium is known for being conducive to batting. However, in this tournament, two distinct surfaces have been utilized. One has proven to be a paradise for batsmen, yielding high scores, while the other has shown some favoritism towards seam bowlers. The outcome of the match will heavily rely on the selection of the pitch for the game.

Weather report

According to AccuWeather, the weather conditions for the match are looking quite favorable. The temperature is expected to be around 21 degrees, with a Real Feel of 20 degrees. Patchy clouds will be present in the sky, with an extensive cloud cover of approximately 96 percent. This may slightly reduce visibility, but it is unlikely to have a significant impact on the game.

Probable Playing XIs

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Smriti Mandhana (C), Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Ellyse Perry, Raghavi Bist, Richa Ghosh, Kanika Ahuja, Georgia Wareham, Sneh Rana, Kim Garth, Ekta Bisht, Renuka Thakur

Gujarat Giants: Beth Mooney (wk), Phoebe Litchfield, Harleen Deol, Ashleigh Gardner (C), Deandra Dottin, Simran Shaikh, Tanuja Kanwer, Bharti Fulmali, Kashvee Gautam, Meghna Singh, Priya Mishra

