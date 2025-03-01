This win marked the Capitals' third straight victory and their fifth overall in seven matches, while RCB faced their fourth consecutive loss.

The Delhi Capitals women's team achieved a convincing 9-wicket victory over the Royal Challengers Bengaluru women's team in the 14th match of the Women's Premier League 2025, held at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday, March 1.

This win marked the Capitals' third straight victory and their fifth overall in seven matches, while RCB faced their fourth consecutive loss. Under the leadership of Meg Lanning, the Capitals became the first team to secure a playoff spot.

Delhi showcased an impressive all-round performance that left the packed Chinnaswamy Stadium disappointed, despite the fans cheering for RCB throughout the match. The Capitals chased down the 148-run target in just 15.3 overs, with star opener Shafali Verma hitting the winning runs off Sneh Rana.

Although Delhi started slowly in their chase, with skipper Meg Lanning struggling in the middle, RCB managed an early breakthrough when Renuka Thakur dismissed Lanning for just 2 runs in the third over, with Ellyse Perry taking a stunning catch.

Shafali was then joined by Jess Jonassen, and the pair not only steadied the innings for the Capitals but also attacked the RCB bowlers with confidence. Both Shafali and Jonassen scored impressive fifties, with Shafali finishing unbeaten on 80 runs off 43 balls, including eight fours and four sixes, while Jonassen contributed 61 runs off 38 balls, hitting nine fours and a six. Together, they formed a remarkable match-winning partnership of 146 runs for the second wicket.

