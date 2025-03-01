RCB-W vs DC-W Dream 11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best Player's list for Match 14 between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Delhi Capitals.

After enduring three straight losses, including a tough defeat against the Gujarat Giants, RCB's hopes of reaching the playoffs are dwindling. Captain Smriti Mandhana's recent performance has raised concerns, and the team needs to find solutions quickly, especially since they heavily depend on Ellyse Perry for batting. The absence of spinners Asha Sobhana, Sophie Molineux, and Shreyanka Patil has left the defending champions in a tough spot. Currently, the Bengaluru-based franchise sits in third place in the standings, having secured two wins out of their five matches.

In contrast, DC enters this match on the heels of a strong victory over the Mumbai Indians. Sitting at the top of the table with four wins from six games, their bowling and fielding have been exceptional, consistently keeping opponents' scores low. The team is keen to grab another win before heading to Lucknow for the next stage of the competition.

Match Details

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women vs Delhi Capitals Women, 14th Match

Date & Time: Mar 01, 07:30 PM LOCAL

Venue: M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

RCB-W vs DC-W Dream11 prediction

Wicketkeeper: Richa Ghosh, Sarah Bryce

Batters: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Meg Lanning

All-rounders: Ellyse Perry, Annabel Sutherland, Jess Jonassen, Georgia Wareham

Bowlers: Renuka Singh, Shikha Pandey

RCB-W vs DC-W My Dream11 team

Richa Ghosh, Smriti Mandhana, Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Jemimah Rodrigues, Ellyse Perry, Jess Jonassen, Marizanne Kapp, Kanika Ahuja ,Renuka Singh, Kim Garth, Minnu Mani

