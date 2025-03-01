Check out the live streaming details for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women and Delhi Capitals Women's Premier League 2025 match at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.

The upcoming match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women and Delhi Capitals Women in the 14th game of the Women’s Premier League 2025 is set to take place this Saturday. Unfortunately, the homecoming for RCB has been less than ideal, as they have suffered three consecutive losses. In contrast, Delhi Capitals have performed admirably during their time in Bengaluru, securing victories in two out of the three matches they have played.

Live Streaming Details

The Women's Premier League (WPL) 2025 match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Delhi Capitals is scheduled to take place on Saturday, February 28. The match will be held at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, with kick-off set for 7:30 PM IST. Fans can catch all the action live on the Sports18 Network, for those unable to watch on TV, the match will also be available for live streaming on the JioCinema app and website.

Pitch report

The M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru has a balanced surface that offers assistance to both batters and bowlers. The average first innings total this season is 149 after seven matches. Teams batting first have been struggling to score freely recently. Spinners can be effective by bowling tight overs, while fast bowlers can have an advantage with the new ball.

Weather report

The weather at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium is expected to be good for the match. It will start at 28 degrees but get cooler as the game goes on. There is no chance of rain, so fans can enjoy the cricket match in Bengaluru.

Predicted playing XIs

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women: Smriti Mandhana (c), Danielle Wyatt Hodge, Ellyse Perry, Raghvi Bist, Richa Ghosh (wk), Kanika Ahuja, Georgia Wareham, Kim Garth, Sneh Rana, Prema Rawat, Renuka Singh Thakur.

Delhi Capitals Women: Meg Lanning (c), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Jess Jonassen, Annabel Sutherland, Marizanne Kapp, Sarah Bryce (wk), Niki Prasad, Minnu Mani, Titas Sadhu, Shikha Pandey.

Also read| RCB-W vs DC-W WPL 2025 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals Women