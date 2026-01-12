RCB vs UPW WPL 2026 Highlights: Grace Harris' blistering 85 powers Royal Challengers Bengaluru to thumping 9-wicket victory

RCB vs UPW WPL 2026 Highlights: Smriti Mandhana-led Royal Challengers Bengaluru registered a thumping 9-wicket victory over the UP Warriorz in Navi Mumbai.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs UP Warriorz Highlights: Smriti Mandhana-led RCB registered their second consecutive victory in the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 by defeating UP Warriorz by 9 wickets in Match No. 5. RCB chased down 144-run target in the 13th over itself, courtesy of Grace Harris' blistering 85 off just 40 balls. With this win, RCB is at the top of the Points Table with four points and two wins in two games. Take a look at detailed match report of RCB vs UPW.

Toss

RCB skipper Smriti Mandhana won the Toss and decided to bowl first against UPW at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

First Innings

Batting first, UP Warriorz struggled since the start of the innings as they lost both of their openers, Meg Lanning and Harleen Deol, early. After these two, three wickets fell in quick succession, bringing the scoreboard to 50/5 in the 9th over. However, things turned out when Deandra Dottin and Deepti Sharma stood tall at the crease and added 93 more runs on the board for the sixth wicket partnership. In the end, UPW somehow posted a decent total on the board, and it was 143/5 in 20 overs.

Second Innings

Chasing 144, RCB openers Smriti Mandhana and Grace Harris crushed UP Warriorz from the very first over. After the end of the Powerplay, RCB were 78/0, including a fifty from Grace. With boundaries and sixes being hit at regular intervals, it was almost over for UPW by the end of the 10th over. However, Shikha Pandey managed to add one wicket to her kitty, as she dismissed Grace at 85. In the end, RCB won the match by 9 wickets on the first ball of the 13th over.

Player of the Match

It is quite obvious to reveal. Grace Harris wins the Player of the Match for her scitilatting 85 off just 40 balls.