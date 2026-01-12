RCB vs UPW WPL 2026 Highlights: Grace Harris' blistering 85 powers Royal Challengers Bengaluru to thumping 9-wicket victory

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Prashant Tamang's wife Martha Aley, three-year-old daughter Ariah bid tearful farewell to Indian Idol 3 winner - Watch video

Will Pakistan no longer need IMF loans? Behind Khawaja Asif’s claim and the plan to ‘weaponise’ China’s JF-17

The Raja Saab box office collection day 4: Prabhas film fails the Monday test, drops to single digits, earns just Rs...

Real Madrid replaces Xabi Alonso with B team manager Alvaro Arbeloa as head coach

DNA TV Show: US President Donald Trump threatens 'strong' military action amid rising protests in Iran

Hema Malini REACTS to rift rumours with Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol after Dharmendra's death: 'I don't know why...'

PM Modi to shift to new office, residence after leaving South Block on Makar Sankranti, check details

India likely to join US-led initiative Pax Silica next month: What is it and who are its members?

Republic Day 2026: How to get free passes for full dress parade rehearsal? Know here

4 Kilometers, One Shot: DRDO’s New Shoulder-Fired Missile Ready for the Army

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Prashant Tamang's wife Martha Aley, three-year-old daughter Ariah bid tearful farewell to Indian Idol 3 winner - Watch video

Prashant Tamang's wife Martha, daughter Ariah bid tearful farewell to singer

Will Pakistan no longer need IMF loans? Behind Khawaja Asif’s claim and the plan to ‘weaponise’ China’s JF-17

Will Pakistan no longer need IMF loans? Behind Khawaja Asif’s claim and the plan

The Raja Saab box office collection day 4: Prabhas film fails the Monday test, drops to single digits, earns just Rs...

The Raja Saab box office day 4: Prabhas film fails the Monday test

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Meet Achraf Hakimi, Nora Fatehi's rumoured boyfriend, captains Morocco football team, was previosuly married to actress...

Meet Achraf Hakimi, Nora Fatehi's rumoured boyfriend, Moroccan football player

OTT Releases This Week (January 12 to 18): Latest movies, web series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar and other OTT platforms

OTT Releases This Week (January 12 to 18): Latest movies, web series to watch on

Golden Globes Awards 2026: Owen Cooper, Seth Rogen, and Timothée Chalamet shine among this year’s top winners

Golden Globes Awards 2026: Owen Cooper, Seth Rogen, and Timothée Chalamet shine

HomeCricket

CRICKET

RCB vs UPW WPL 2026 Highlights: Grace Harris' blistering 85 powers Royal Challengers Bengaluru to thumping 9-wicket victory

RCB vs UPW WPL 2026 Highlights: Smriti Mandhana-led Royal Challengers Bengaluru registered a thumping 9-wicket victory over the UP Warriorz in Navi Mumbai.

Latest News

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Jan 12, 2026, 10:57 PM IST

RCB vs UPW WPL 2026 Highlights: Grace Harris' blistering 85 powers Royal Challengers Bengaluru to thumping 9-wicket victory
RCB beat UPW by 9 wickets in Match No. 5 of WPL 2026
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs UP Warriorz Highlights: Smriti Mandhana-led RCB registered their second consecutive victory in the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 by defeating UP Warriorz by 9 wickets in Match No. 5. RCB chased down 144-run target in the 13th over itself, courtesy of Grace Harris' blistering 85 off just 40 balls. With this win, RCB is at the top of the Points Table with four points and two wins in two games. Take a look at detailed match report of RCB vs UPW.

Toss

RCB skipper Smriti Mandhana won the Toss and decided to bowl first against UPW at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

First Innings

Batting first, UP Warriorz struggled since the start of the innings as they lost both of their openers, Meg Lanning and Harleen Deol, early. After these two, three wickets fell in quick succession, bringing the scoreboard to 50/5 in the 9th over. However, things turned out when Deandra Dottin and Deepti Sharma stood tall at the crease and added 93 more runs on the board for the sixth wicket partnership. In the end, UPW somehow posted a decent total on the board, and it was 143/5 in 20 overs.

Second Innings

Chasing 144, RCB openers Smriti Mandhana and Grace Harris crushed UP Warriorz from the very first over. After the end of the Powerplay, RCB were 78/0, including a fifty from Grace. With boundaries and sixes being hit at regular intervals, it was almost over for UPW by the end of the 10th over. However, Shikha Pandey managed to add one wicket to her kitty, as she dismissed Grace at 85. In the end, RCB won the match by 9 wickets on the first ball of the 13th over.

Player of the Match

It is quite obvious to reveal. Grace Harris wins the Player of the Match for her scitilatting 85 off just 40 balls.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Prashant Tamang's wife Martha Aley, three-year-old daughter Ariah bid tearful farewell to Indian Idol 3 winner - Watch video
Prashant Tamang's wife Martha, daughter Ariah bid tearful farewell to singer
Will Pakistan no longer need IMF loans? Behind Khawaja Asif’s claim and the plan to ‘weaponise’ China’s JF-17
Will Pakistan no longer need IMF loans? Behind Khawaja Asif’s claim and the plan
The Raja Saab box office collection day 4: Prabhas film fails the Monday test, drops to single digits, earns just Rs...
The Raja Saab box office day 4: Prabhas film fails the Monday test
Real Madrid replaces Xabi Alonso with B team manager Alvaro Arbeloa as head coach
Real Madrid replaces Xabi Alonso with Alvaro Arbeloa as head coach
DNA TV Show: US President Donald Trump threatens 'strong' military action amid rising protests in Iran
DNA TV Show: Trump threatens strong military action amid rising protest in Iran
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Meet Achraf Hakimi, Nora Fatehi's rumoured boyfriend, captains Morocco football team, was previosuly married to actress...
Meet Achraf Hakimi, Nora Fatehi's rumoured boyfriend, Moroccan football player
OTT Releases This Week (January 12 to 18): Latest movies, web series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar and other OTT platforms
OTT Releases This Week (January 12 to 18): Latest movies, web series to watch on
Golden Globes Awards 2026: Owen Cooper, Seth Rogen, and Timothée Chalamet shine among this year’s top winners
Golden Globes Awards 2026: Owen Cooper, Seth Rogen, and Timothée Chalamet shine
Golden Globes Awards 2026: Priyanka Chopra Jonas to BLACKPINK slay on Red Carpet, see viral pics
Golden Globes Awards 2026: Priyanka Chopra Jonas to BLACKPINK slay
Nupur Sanon-Stebin Ben finally say ‘I do’ in dreamy setting, look at couple's fairytale white wedding pics
Nupur Sanon-Stebin Ben finally say ‘I do’ in dreamy setting, look at couple's fa
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement