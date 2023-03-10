Search icon
RCB vs UPW WPL 2023 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Royal Challengers Bangalore vs UP Warriorz

RCB-W vs GG-W Dream 11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best Player's list for Match 8 between Royal Challengers Bangalore and UP Warriorz in Mumbai.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 10, 2023, 10:21 AM IST

RCB vs UPW WPL 2023 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Royal Challengers Bangalore vs UP Warriorz
WPL 2023

The UP Warriorz, led by Alyssa Healy, are determined to secure their second victory in the Women's Premier League's inaugural season. They will face off against the Royal Challengers Bangalore at the historic Brabourne Stadium on Friday. 

The UP Warriorz kicked off their WPL 2023 campaign with a stunning victory over the Gujarat Giants at the DY Patil Stadium. Grace Harris's remarkable power-hitting was the key to their success, as they secured a thrilling 3-wicket win.

Match Details

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs UP Warriorz

Date and Time: March 10, 2023, 7:30 PM

Venue: Brabourne stadium

RCB vs UPW Dream11 Prediction

Wicket-Keeper: Richa Ghosh, Alyssa Healy

Batters: Smriti Mandhana, Heather Knight, Kiran Navgire

All-rounders: Tahila McGrath, Ellyse Perry, Deepti Sharma

Bowlers: Sophie Ecclestone, Megan Schutt, Shabnim Ismail

RCB vs UPW My Dream11 Team

Richa Ghosh, Alyssa Healy, Smriti Mandhana, Heather Knight, Kiran Navgire, Tahila McGrath, Ellyse Perry, Deepti Sharma, Sophie Ecclestone, Megan Schutt, Shabnim Ismail

READ| WPL 2023: Mumbai Indians beat Delhi Capitals by 8 wickets to register 3rd successive win

First-image
