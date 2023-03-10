RCB vs UPW, Match 8 WPL 2023: Predicted playing XI, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

WPL 2023

On Friday, March 10, the Royal Challengers Bangalore Women (RCB-W) will face off against the UP Warriorz (UP-W) in the 8th game of the WPL 2023 at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. Unfortunately, the Challengers have yet to secure a victory and currently sit at the bottom of the points table.

The Challengers suffered a narrow defeat in their last match against the Gujarat Giants, falling short by a mere 11 runs in their pursuit of a target of 202 runs. Despite the loss, Sophie Devine's performance with the bat was exceptional, as she scored an impressive 66 runs off just 45 deliveries.

The Warriorz have had a mixed start to the season, winning one game and losing another. Unfortunately, their most recent match against the Delhi Capitals resulted in a 42-run loss. The Capitals put up an impressive total of 211 runs for the loss of only four wickets in their 20 overs of batting. In response, the Warriorz struggled to keep up, only managing to score 169 runs. Despite Tahlia McGrath's impressive performance of scoring 90 runs off 50 deliveries, the team was unable to secure a victory.

Match Details

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs UP Warriorz

Date and Time: March 10, 2023, 7:30 PM

Venue: Brabourne stadium

Pitch Report

This venue has proven to be a high-scoring ground, with teams effortlessly surpassing the 200-run mark. The tournament thus far has been a showcase of exceptional batting performances, and this game is expected to be no different.

Weather Report

Based on the latest forecast from AccuWeather, we can expect temperatures to range from 30 to 33 degrees Celsius, with humidity level of approximately 32 percent.

Live Streaming Details

Viacom 18 has secured the media rights for the WPL 2023, granting them the exclusive privilege of broadcasting the matches on Sports18 Channel. Furthermore, Jio Cinema app will provide live streaming of all the WPL 2023 matches in India, while Jio TV will offer free live streaming of the matches.

Probable playing XI

RCB: S Mandhana(C), HC Knight, Poonam Nanasaheb Khemnar, SFM Devine, EA Perry, Kanika Ahuja, Preeti Bose, Richa Ghosh, Shreyanka Patil, Renuka Singh, ML Schutt

UPW: K P Navgire, Shweta Sehrawat, Simran Shaikh, TM McGrath, DP Vaidya, DB Sharma, Alyssa Healy(C), S Ecclestone, S Ismail, K Anjali Sarwani, RS Gayakwad

