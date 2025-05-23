Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: Here's a look at the weather report and probable XIIs ahead of the RCB vs SRH clash in IPL 2025.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) are set to face off against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the 65th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 on Thursday, May 23rd. Due to concerns about rain, the game has been moved from Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru to Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

Rajat Patidar's RCB is eager to secure a win to boost their chances of finishing in the top two. Meanwhile, Pat Cummins and his Sunrisers Hyderabad, who have already been knocked out of the Playoffs race, are looking to wrap up their IPL 2025 season on a positive note by winning their remaining matches.

Other teams vying for Playoff spots will be rooting for SRH, as RCB is a strong contender for one of the top two positions.

Pitch report

Ekana Stadium typically has a slow pitch with large boundaries, making it tough for batters, while fast bowlers can find some assistance. In a recent match between Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans at this venue, over 400 runs were scored. The team that wins the toss is likely to choose to bowl, as dew conditions will affect play in the second innings.

Lucknow weather report

According to AccuWeather, the temperature in Lucknow is expected to be approximately 38 degrees Celsius at the start of the game, gradually decreasing to around 32 degrees Celsius by the conclusion. Humidity levels will vary between 33 percent and 47 percent during the match. The sky is forecasted to be clear, with an extremely low likelihood of rain throughout the event.

Probable Playing XIs

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen, Aniket Verma, Kamindu Mendis, Pat Cummins (Captain), Harshal Patel, Harsh Dubey, Zeeshan Ansari, Eshan Malinga

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Virat Kohli, Phil Salt, Jacob Bethell, Rajat Patidar (Captain), Jitesh Sharma, Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yash Dayal, Suyash Sharma

