RCB vs SRH IPL 2026 Live Streaming: When and where to watch Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match live on TV, online?

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in the opening match of the Indian Premier League 2026. Here are the complete live streaming and telecast details, including match timing, TV channels and online platforms to watch the RCB vs SRH clash live.

The wait is finally over! IPL 2026 has arrived, and it begins with an exciting blockbuster. Royal Challengers Bengaluru face off against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the legendary M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on March 28. It doesn’t get any bigger than this. RCB enters as the defending champions, which brings its own set of pressures. With a full home crowd, the expectations soar even higher.

Virat Kohli will once again be at the heart of the action. When he’s in Bengaluru, the atmosphere changes, and with a formidable top order supporting him, RCB seems poised to attack right from the first ball. However, not everything is perfect. Their bowling lineup has some concerns. Injuries to key fast bowlers have thrown a wrench in their plans before the season even kicks off, which could pose a challenge, especially at a venue known for high-scoring games.

For Sunrisers Hyderabad, this season represents a fresh start. After a mixed performance last year, they’ve made some changes. With Pat Cummins unavailable, the leadership is likely to transition to Ishan Kishan. It’s a daring decision; Kishan brings a level of aggression, but captaincy will reveal a different aspect of his game. SRH’s batting lineup still appears formidable. They have players capable of turning a match around in just a few overs, but like RCB, their bowling depth raises some concerns.

Live Streaming Details

When is the match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad scheduled?

The IPL 2026 match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad is scheduled for March 28, 2025, which falls on a Saturday, at 7:30 pm (IST).

Where will the match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad take place?

The IPL 2026 match featuring Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad is set to occur at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Which television channel will air the match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad?

The IPL 2026 match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network in India.

Where to live stream the IPL 2026 match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad?

You can watch the IPL 2026 match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad live on the JioHotstar app and website.

Squads

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Rajat Patidar (c), Tim David, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Philip Salt, Jitesh Sharma, Jacob Bethell, Krunal Pandya, Romario Shepherd, Josh Hazlewood, Rasikh Salam Dar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Suyash Sharma, Swapnil Singh, Yash Dayal, Nuwan Thushara, Venkatesh Iyer, Jacob Duffy, Mangesh Yadav, Jordan Cox, Vihaan Malhotra, Kanishk Chouhan, Abhinandan Singh, Vicky Ostwal, Satvik Deswal.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Travis Head, Ishan Kishan, Heinrich Klaasen, Smaran Ravichandran, Abhishek Sharma, Harsh Dubey, Kamindu Mendis, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Pat Cummins (c), Eshan Malinga, Jaydev Unadkat, Harshal Patel, Salil Arora, Praful Hinge, Liam Livingstone, Shivam Mavi, Jack Edwards, Brydon Carse, Sakib Hussain, Zeeshan Ansari, Aniket Verma, Amit Kumar, Krains Fuletra.

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