RCB vs SRH IPL 2026 Bengaluru Weather Update: Will rain disrupt season opener? Check forecast, predicted playing XIs

Weather could play a key role when Royal Challengers Bengaluru face Sunrisers Hyderabad in the opening match of the Indian Premier League 2026 in Bengaluru. Here’s the latest rain forecast, weather update, pitch conditions and predicted playing XIs for the RCB vs SRH clash.

The defending champions, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, are set to face off against Kavya Maran’s Sunrisers Hyderabad in the inaugural match of the IPL 2026 season at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru this Saturday. This marks the return of top-tier cricket to the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium for the first time in almost a year, following the tragic stampede in June that resulted in 11 fatalities.

However, fans in Bengaluru will be keeping a close watch on the weather as they eagerly anticipate witnessing Virat Kohli’s RCB take the field for the first time since their championship victory in the Indian Premier League last year. RCB’s previous IPL encounter against Kolkata Knight Riders at this venue during IPL 2025 was completely canceled due to rain. Supporters will be hoping that history does not repeat itself this Saturday evening.

Weather forecast

Bengaluru is expected to have typical warm and dry weather leading up to the IPL 2026 opening match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad, with daytime temperatures reaching around 32°C and cooling down to approximately 24°C in the evenings.

There is minimal chance of rain, as March is anticipated to have very few rainy days in the city. Nevertheless, the weather should be favorable for a complete game with minimal rain interruptions at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.

According to forecasts, clear skies and hot conditions are predicted, with little to no chance of rain disrupting the match in Bengaluru on Saturday.

What occurs if the RCB vs SRH IPL 2026 opening match is interrupted by rain?

If rain impacts the Royal Challengers Bengaluru versus Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2026 opening match in Bengaluru, it could be postponed or reduced in length. The Duckworth-Lewis-Stern (DLS) method will be applied to set the target for a shortened game. A minimum of 5 overs per team is necessary for a result.

In the event of a game being completely washed out, both teams would receive 1 point each, and no statistics would be recorded for the match if it is abandoned due to insufficient overs being played.

Predicted playing XIs

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Phil Salt, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (C), Jitesh Sharma (WK), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jacob Duffy, Mangesh Yadav

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan (WK), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen, Aniket Verma, Harshal Patel, Liam Livingstone, Zeeshan Ansari, Eshan Malinga, Jaydev Unadkat

Also read| RCB vs SRH IPL 2026 Live Streaming: When and where to watch Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match live on TV, online?