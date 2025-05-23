IPL 2025, Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: Pat Cummins played a key role in helping Sunrisers win the match by 42 runs as Royal Challengers Bengaluru struggled towards the end of their chase.

Sunrisers Hyderabad triumphed over Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 42 runs in a thrilling encounter held in Lucknow. This defeat caused RCB to lose momentum in the final five overs, resulting in their drop to third place in the standings. For the first 15 overs RCB maintained a competitive run rate but a series of quick wickets in the closing overs severely hampered their chase.

Phil Salt (62) and Virat Kohli (43) provided a strong foundation for RCB with an explosive start during the powerplay. However, the rest of the batting lineup struggled to capitalize on this promising beginning, ultimately falling short of the target.

In contrast, Sunrisers Hyderabad showcased a formidable performance led by Ishan Kishan who delivered an impressive unbeaten 94 runs off just 48 balls. Kishan's explosive innings included a rapid half-century achieved in just 28 deliveries, which placed RCB on the back foot.

Additionally, left-handed opener Abhishek Sharma contributed a brisk 34 runs off 17 balls helping Sunrisers Hyderabad surpass the 50-run mark within the powerplay. Despite the efforts of RCB's bowlers who collectively took wickets they were unable to contain the Sunrisers' aggressive batting display which culminated in a total of 231 runs for 6 wickets.

