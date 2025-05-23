RCB vs SRH Dream 11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best Players' list, team news, and injury updates for match 65 between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will face off against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Match 65 of the IPL 2025 season at Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on May 23. Originally scheduled to take place in Bengaluru, the match has been relocated due to adverse weather conditions in the city.

RCB has already secured their place in the playoffs and is eager to solidify a top-two finish by winning their remaining two matches. Currently, they occupy the second position in the standings, boasting eight victories and three losses from 12 matches.

On the other hand, SRH has been eliminated from playoff contention but is determined to disrupt RCB's ambitions and prevent them from finishing in the top two. Additionally, SRH aims to conclude their season on a high note, seeking a victory that could provide momentum heading into the 2026 season.

In their historical encounters, Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad have clashed 25 times in the IPL. Of these matchups, SRH has emerged victorious 13 times, while RCB has claimed victory on 11 occasions, with one match resulting in no result.

Match Details

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Date & Time: May 23, 07:30 PM LOCAL

Venue: Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow

Pitch report

This year the Ekana Cricket Stadium's pitch is favorable for batting unlike in previous years when bowlers had the upper hand. The pitch allows for a balanced contest between batters and bowlers, potentially resulting in competitive matches. Historically, teams batting first have won 8 times, while teams chasing have won 11 times. The average score at the stadium is 170 runs.

RCB vs SRH Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeepers: Heinrich Klaasen

Batters: Rajat Patidar, Virat Kohli (captain), Tim David

All-Rounders: Romario Shephard, Krunal Pandya, Abhishek Sharma (vice-captain)

Bowlers: Yash Dayal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Pat Cummins, Harshal Patel

RCB vs SRH My Dream11 Team

Phil Salt (captain), Heinrich Klaasen, Rajat Patidar, Virat Kohli, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Aniket Verma, Krunal Pandya (vice-captain), Abhishek Sharma, Kamindu Mendis, Yash Dayal, Suyash Sharma

Predicted playing XIs

RCB: Phil Salt, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar (c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Swapnil Singh, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Lungi Ngidi, Yash Dayal:

SRH: Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen, Aniket Verma, Kamindu Mendis, Pat Cummins (c), Harshal Patel, Harsh Dubey, Zeeshan Ansari, Eshan Malinga

