RCB vs RR: Trent Boult gets Virat Kohli out for golden duck with new-ball in swing - Watch

Boult, known for his ability to take wickets in the first over, lived up to his reputation by delivering his signature inswinger.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 23, 2023, 04:01 PM IST

RCB vs RR: Trent Boult gets Virat Kohli out for golden duck with new-ball in swing - Watch
Image Source: Twitter

The IPL 2023 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Rajasthan Royals began with a devastating blow for the home team. RCB's captain, Virat Kohli, was dismissed on the very first ball of the match. This was Kohli's second time captaining the team since 2021, and he was eager to take on Trent Boult, the left-arm seamer from New Zealand.

Boult, known for his ability to take wickets in the first over, lived up to his reputation by delivering his signature inswinger. The ball pitched fuller in the middle, and Kohli attempted a flick, but unfortunately, he was caught plumb and dismissed on a golden duck.

Watch:

This early setback was a major blow for RCB, but they still had a long way to go in the match. 

READ| IPL 2023 Points table, Orange and Purple Cap list after Punjab Kings win over Mumbai Indians

