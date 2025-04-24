RCB vs RR Dream 11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best Players' list, team news, and injury updates for match 42 between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Rajasthan Royals.

The upcoming 42nd match of the Indian Premier League will feature Royal Challengers Bengaluru facing off against Rajasthan Royals at the iconic M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Currently positioned at third place in the points table, Royal Challengers Bengaluru have secured five wins and suffered three losses in their eight matches so far. Their recent victory against Punjab Kings by seven wickets showcased their strong form, despite facing challenges on their home turf where they have yet to secure a win.

In contrast, Rajasthan Royals find themselves at the eighth spot in the points table with two wins and six losses in their eight matches. Coming off a defeat against Lucknow Super Giants, they are eager to turn the tide in their favor in the upcoming match.

With both teams looking to secure a crucial win, the match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Rajasthan Royals promises to be a closely contested battle on the cricket field.

Match Details

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Rajasthan Royals, 42nd Match

Date & Time: Apr 24, 07:30 PM LOCAL

Venue: M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

RCB vs RR Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeepers: Dhruv Jurel, Phil Salt

Batters: Shimron Hetmyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal (vice-captain), Rajat Patidar, Virat Kohli (captain), Devdutt Padikkal, Tim David

All-Rounders: Riyan Parag

Bowlers: Jofra Archer, Josh Hazlewood

RCB vs RR My Dream11 Team

Dhruv Jurel, Phil Salt (captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Tim David (vice-captain), Riyan Parag, Krunal Pandya, Jofra Archer, Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Sharma

Predicted playing XIs

RCB: Philip Salt, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal

RR: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Nitish Rana, Riyan Parag (c), Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Sandeep Sharma, Tushar Deshpande, Wanindu Hasaranga

ALSO READ| 'Don't play cricket with Pakistan': Ex-RCB star writes to BCCI after Pahalgam terror attack