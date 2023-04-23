RCB vs RR, IPL 2023, Dream 11 prediction, fantasy cricket tips for Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals

Source: Twitter

Virat Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bangalore will face Sanju Samson-led-Rajasthan Royals in the 32nd match of IPL 2023 at 3:30 in the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. The clash between the Royals is expected to be a high voltage game as RCB is coming after a comprehensive victory against Punjab Kings by 24 runs after showcasing a brilliant opening stand of 137 runs for the first wicket between Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis. Bangalore’s Mohammad Siraj was the highlight of the show as he bowled his best IPL spell by taking 4 wickets and conceding only 21 runs in his four overs. Faf and Co is currently at the 6th spot with 3 wins in 6 games and would be hoping to add another win in their bag to gain the top 4 spot.

Rajasthan on the other hand is leading the points table but faced a 10 runs defeat after fighting hard against KL Rahul led Lucknow Super Giants. RR would be counting on theri star batters to perform as a high scoring match is anticipated at the batting friendly pitch of Bangalore. Both teams have a strong batting unit which means it could again possibly be a six-fest at the Chinnaswamy Stadium. Sanju Samson and CO will be looking forward to holding the top spot with a win at RCB’s home ground which is a little tough nut to crack.

It will be an exciting clash between the Royals where both teams will give their best as the tournament has come to a crucial stage where one win can shuffle the table.

Match Details: RCB vs RR, IPL 2023, Match 32

Date and Time: April 23, 2023, 3:30 PM IST

Venue: M. Chinnaswamy Stadium



Captain: Faf du Plessis

Vice-Captain: Jos Buttler

Wicketkeepers: Sanju Samson



Batters: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler

All-rounders: Glenn Maxwell, Ravichandran Ashwin

Bowlers: Wayne Parnell, Mohammed Siraj, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal

RCB vs RR, My Dream 11 team

Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis ©, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler (wc), Glenn Maxwell, Ravichandran Ashwin, Sanju Samson, Wayne Parnell, Mohammed Siraj, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal

RCB vs RR Probable XIs



RCB Probable XI: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik(w), Wanindu Hasaranga, Suyash Prabhudessai, Harshal Patel, Wayne Parnell, Mohammed Siraj

RR Probable XI: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c/wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Adam Zampa, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal