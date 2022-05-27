RCB vs RR: After losing 13 tosses Sanju Samson finally wins one, choses to bowl, check playing XIs here

RR skipper Sanju Samson won the toss and chose to bowl

Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson finally overcame his toss losing record having surrendered the toss 13 times, but lady luck was kind towards him against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) before Qualifier 2 at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday.

Samson finally won the toss and chose to bowl first, and tactically it seems like a good decision taking into consideration that RCB have been excellent while chasing this season.

No surprises as far as the playing XIs are concerned as both skippers have decided to go with the same playing XIs from their previous matches.

Here's how RCB and RR are lining up:

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik(w), Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Obed McCoy, Yuzvendra Chahal

