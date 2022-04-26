Headlines

RCB vs RR IPL 2022 Live Streaming: When and Where to watch Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals in India

RCB vs RR live streaming: All you need to know about Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals match in IPL 2022.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Apr 26, 2022, 08:23 AM IST

After a crushing defeat at the hands of Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), will be looking to make a comeback against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the 39th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022.

It will be the second match between them this season, with RCB winning the last game by 4 wickets after chasing a target of 170 runs in 19.1 overs. 

RCB are sitting on the fifth spot with 5 wins out of 8 matches. The side had managed to score only 68 runs against SRH, which proved to be their lowest score this season.

As for RR, they, on the other hand, have been having a good season and have won their last two games. They are currently placed in the third position after having won five out of their seven games and a win in this match could see them climb to the top spot.

Here is all you need to know about Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals match in IPL 2022:

When and what time will the IPL 2022 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals start?

The IPL 2022 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals will be played on April 26 (Tuesday) at 07:30 PM IST.

Where will the IPL 2022 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals take place?

The IPL 2022 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals will be held at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune.

Which channel will telecast the IPL 2022 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals in India?

The IPL 2022 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals will be aired on Star Sports Network in India.

How to watch the live streaming of the IPL 2022 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals in India?

The IPL 2022 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals will stream live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. 

Full Squads

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis(c), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Suyash Prabhudessai, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik(w), Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj, Jason Behrendorff, Mahipal Lomror, Finn Allen, Sherfane Rutherford, Siddarth Kaul, Karn Sharma, David Willey, Chama V Milind, Rajat Patidar, Akash Deep, Aneeshwar Gautam

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Shimron Hetmyer, Karun Nair, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Obed McCoy, Yuzvendra Chahal, James Neesham, Rassie van der Dussen, Navdeep Saini, KC Cariappa, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Daryl Mitchell, Tejas Baroka, Kuldip Yadav, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Anunay Singh, Kuldeep Sen, Dhruv Jurel, Shubham Garhwal

