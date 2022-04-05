RR vs RCB, IPL 2022 Highlights: Dinesh Karthik turns back the clock, plays finisher's role

Dinesh Karthik found his groove once again for RCB as he smashed Rajasthan Royals bowlers left, right and centre at the Wankhede Stadium. Karthik was at his lethal best as he played the finisher's role again for his new franchise, that too, in the need of the hour.

The 36-year-old came out to bat when his side were reeling at 62/4, with a huge chase of 170 in the beckoning, but Dinesh Karthik did what he does best, he finished the job for RCB.

After his unbeaten knock which won RCB the game with 5 balls to spare, commentator and cricket expert Harsha Bhogle questioned the veteran about how his game had evolved over the years.

In reply, Karthik enthused that he's made an effort to make sure he remains on a competitive level, despite not playing as many matches nowadays as he used to earlier.

"I made a conscious effort to do justice to my effort this season, could have done better last year, I was making a conscious effort to tell myself I'm not done," he said.

Watch Dinesh Karthik's crucial inning as he obliterated Rajasthan Royals bowlers:

Talking about the match, RCB skipper Faf du Plessis won the toss and chose to bowl first. Rajasthan Royals meanwhile responded by scoring 169 runs in their respective 20 overs, thanks to Jos Buttler (70* off 47) and Shimron Hetmyer's (42* off 31) knocks, who were ably supported by Devdutt Padikkal (37 off 29).

Chasing a target of 170, RCB got off to a good start but suffered a flew blows back to back. Yuzvendra Chahal had a good outing against his previous side, but once Dinesh Karthik and Shahbaz Ahmed (45 off 26) got going, there was no stopping them.