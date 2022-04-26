RCB vs RR Dream11 prediction: Best picks for Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals match in IPL 2022

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals

Match 39 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 will be between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Rajasthan Royals (RR). It will be the second match between them this season, with RCB winning the last game by 4 wickets after chasing a target of 170 runs in 19.1 overs.

Currently sitting in the fifth spot, RCB has won 5 out of their 8 matches. They recently faced a humiliating defeat at the hands of Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) as they managed to score only 68 runs.

Talking about the Royals, they have been in great form and have won 5 out of 7 matches. They are currently placed in the third position and a win in this match could see them climb to the top spot. The Royals have won their last 2 matches and would be looking to make it three in a row.

Dream11 Prediction – RCB vs RR – IPL 2022

RCB vs RR Dream11 Team: Fantasy cricket predictions and tips for IPL 2022

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals​ My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson, Anuj Rawat

Batters: Faf du Plessis, Suyash Prabhudessai, Devdutt Padikkal

All-rounders: Ravichandran Ashwin, Glenn Maxwell

Bowlers: Yuzvendra Chahal, Trent Boult, Wanindu Hasaranga

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals​​ Probable Playing XIs

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Anuj Rawat, Faf du Plessis (c), Glenn Maxwell, Virat Kohli, Shahbaz Ahmed, Suyash Prabhudessai, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Josh Hazlewood, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj

Rajasthan Royals: Devdutt Padikkal, Jos Buttler, Shimron Hetmyer, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Riyan Parag, Karun Nair, Trent Boult, Ravichandran Ashwin, Obed McCoy, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal

RCB vs RR​ My Dream11 Playing XI

Jos Buttler (C), Sanju Samson, Anuj Rawat, Faf du Plessis, Suyash Prabhudessai, Devdutt Padikkal, Ravichandran Ashwin, Glenn Maxwell, Yuzvendra Chahal (VC), Trent Boult, Wanindu Hasaranga

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals​ Match Details

The match begins at 07:30 PM IST and will take place at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune on Tuesday, April 26, 2022. The live telecast of the match will be on Star Sports Network. The match can be live-streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.

Squads

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis(c), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Suyash Prabhudessai, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik(w), Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj, Jason Behrendorff, Mahipal Lomror, Finn Allen, Sherfane Rutherford, Siddarth Kaul, Karn Sharma, David Willey, Chama V Milind, Rajat Patidar, Akash Deep, Aneeshwar Gautam

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Shimron Hetmyer, Karun Nair, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Obed McCoy, Yuzvendra Chahal, James Neesham, Rassie van der Dussen, Navdeep Saini, KC Cariappa, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Daryl Mitchell, Tejas Baroka, Kuldip Yadav, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Anunay Singh, Kuldeep Sen, Dhruv Jurel, Shubham Garhwal