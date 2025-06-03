RCB vs PBKS, IPL 2025: Royal Challengers Bengaluru legend Virat Kohli surpassed Shikhar Dhawan to register another glorious feat in the Indian Premier League.

In a remarkable display of skill during the finale of the 18th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Tuesday, Virat Kohli, a legendary figure for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru, surpassed Shikhar Dhawan to achieve yet another milestone. Kohli broke Dhawan's record for the most boundaries in IPL history by hitting three fours in the championship match.

Dhawan previously held the record with 768 boundaries, while Kohli entered the match with 766. With his five additional fours, Kohli now leads the prestigious list with a total of 771 boundaries, relegating Dhawan to second place. Notably, no other player has surpassed the 700 fours mark in the lucrative league.

A to reckon with - Virat Kohli.

Despite this significant achievement, Kohli's performance in the final was less impactful than expected. He scored 43 runs off 35 balls, falling short of a half-century, and his innings included three boundaries before he was dismissed. The Royal Challengers Bengaluru, batting first, faced early setbacks with the loss of Philip Salt and Mayank Agarwal. Although both batters showed promise with scores of 16 and 24, respectively, they were unable to convert their starts into substantial contributions.

Kohli, alongside captain Rajat Patidar worked to stabilize the innings until Patidar was dismissed for 26 runs off 16 balls. Ultimately, the Royal Challengers Bengaluru posted a total of 190 runs in their allotted 20 overs, setting a target of 191 for the Punjab Kings. Kohli was the top scorer for his team, with notable contributions from Patidar, Liam Livingstone (25 runs), and Jitesh Sharma (24 runs off 10 balls). On the bowling front for Punjab, Kyle Jamieson and Arshdeep Singh excelled, each claiming three wickets.

