Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings will set out to end their 17-year-long title drought when they clash in the IPL 2025 final.

The stage is set for the grand finale of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, with Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings ready to battle it out for that elusive trophy that has slipped through their fingers until now. RCB has made it to the IPL final three times (in 2009, 2011, and 2016) but has yet to take home the trophy. On the flip side, Punjab Kings are making their first final appearance in 11 years. Back in 2014, they reached the final but fell short against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), who went on to claim the title.

So far, Bengaluru and Punjab have faced off in 36 IPL matches, and it’s been a dead heat, with each team winning 18 times. In their journey to the final, RCB triumphed over Punjab Kings by eight wickets in Qualifier 1, thanks to a solid 56-run performance from Philip Salt. Meanwhile, Punjab Kings secured their spot in the final by defeating the Mumbai Indians by five wickets, driven by a crucial 87-run innings from Shreyas Iyer.

One team will celebrate lifting the title for the first time in its history, while the other will face heartbreak. However, with rain already affecting Qualifier 2 in Ahmedabad, both teams are anxious about what the weather might bring on June 03 (Tuesday).

According to the weather forecast, a brief spell of rain is expected in the evening at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Yet, the weather can be quite unpredictable, with the possibility of light drizzle turning into steady rainfall.

Is there a reserve day for IPL 2025 final?

Unlike Qualifier 1, Qualifier 2, and Eliminator, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has decided to include a reserve day for the IPL 2025 final. If rain disrupts the match on Tuesday, it will be rescheduled for Wednesday (June 04).

What happens if RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 final gets washed out on reserve day too?

In that scenario, the team that finished higher in the league stage will be declared the champion. This means that the Punjab Kings would take home the title, while the Royal Challengers Bengaluru would leave without any silverware.

