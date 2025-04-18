RCB has won four out of their first six matches and is currently in third place with eight points. Kohli has a great history against the Punjab Kings and fans are excited for another strong performance from him.

Virat Kohli is absolutely on fire with the bat in the ongoing IPL 2025, and fans can’t wait to see him in action during the match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. RCB is eager to keep their winning streak alive, coming off a solid victory against the Rajasthan Royals in their last game. Kohli has been a standout performer for RCB this season, leading the charge with 248 runs in just 6 matches, boasting an impressive average of 62.

In their last outing, he played a crucial role, scoring an unbeaten 62 runs off 45 balls, which included four boundaries and two sixes, helping RCB chase down a target of 174 runs in just 17.3 overs.

So far this season, RCB has shown remarkable consistency, winning four out of their first six matches and currently sitting third in the standings with eight points. However, they’re eager to secure their first home win in IPL 2025. With Kohli’s fantastic track record against the Punjab Kings, fans are hoping for another memorable performance from him.

RCB vs PBKS head-to-head

RCB and PBKS have faced off a total of 33 times in the history of the IPL, with RCB emerging victorious in 16 matches and PBKS in 17.

In their most recent encounter on May 9, 2024, RCB secured a convincing 60-run victory over PBKS.

RCB vs PBKS at the Chinnaswamy Stadium

When playing at the Chinnaswamy Stadium, RCB has won 7 out of the 12 matches against PBKS, with the most recent victory coming on March 25, 2024, when RCB won by 4 wickets.

RCB's performance at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in the IPL has been a mixed bag, with 48 wins, 49 losses, and 1 tie in 102 matches. Their highest score at the stadium was 263/5 against Pune Warriors on April 23, 2013, resulting in a 130-run victory. Conversely, their lowest score was 82 all out against Kolkata Knight Riders on April 18, 2008, leading to a 140-run defeat.

Kohli's batting record vs Punjab Kings

Virat Kohli has built an impressive track record against the Punjab Kings in the IPL over the years. He stands as the highest run-scorer for RCB against Punjab in IPL history, having played 32 innings.

In those matchups, he has racked up 1030 runs with an average of 35.51 and a strike rate of 133.76. His top score is an impressive 113. Kohli kicked off his IPL 2025 season with a fantastic performance, scoring 59 runs to help secure a win against his long-time rivals, the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). He followed that up with scores of 31, 7, 67, and 22 against CSK, GT, MI, and DC, respectively.

Kohli has been on fire this IPL 2025 season, solidifying his status as one of the tournament's top batsmen. It's worth mentioning that his best score of 113 against the Punjab Kings came while he was playing with stitches in his hand, where he hit 12 fours and 8 sixes.

Virat has found remarkable consistency in his IPL performances and is eager to keep it going throughout the tournament as RCB strives to claim their first title. Last season, the seasoned Indian batter also took home the Orange Cap, amassing 741 runs in 15 matches with an impressive average of 61.75.

