RCB vs PBKS, IPL 2025 Final: All eyes will be on Shreyas Iyer, who has a unique chance to etch his name into the annals of cricket history.

The highly anticipated final match of IPL 2025 is set to take place today at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. In what promises to be an exhilarating showdown, the Punjab Kings will face off against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). With neither team having previously secured an IPL title, tonight's match presents a historic opportunity for one of them to lift the coveted trophy for the very first time. All eyes will be on Shreyas Iyer, who has a unique chance to etch his name into the annals of cricket history.

The Punjab Kings have enjoyed a remarkable season, showcasing exceptional talent and teamwork under the leadership of Shreyas Iyer. Their journey to the final has been impressive, highlighted by a significant victory over the five-time champions, the Mumbai Indians, in Qualifier 2. This marks only the second time in the franchise's history that they have reached the IPL final.

Iyer's leadership has been instrumental, particularly during the high-stakes match against Mumbai, where he delivered a stellar performance. The Punjab Kings now stand on the brink of realizing their dreams, with the opportunity to become first-time IPL champions—a moment that their dedicated fans have eagerly awaited.

Shreyas Iyer eyes a historic feat

Shreyas Iyer finds himself at a pivotal juncture in his career. Having led the Kolkata Knight Riders to the IPL title last season, he now has the chance to become the first captain in IPL history to win the trophy with two different teams. This is a remarkable achievement that even legends like Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni have not accomplished. While Rohit has secured five titles with the Mumbai Indians and Dhoni has done the same with the Chennai Super Kings, neither has led a different franchise to victory.

Tonight's final transcends the boundaries of a mere championship match; it represents a rare opportunity to rewrite history for both franchises and, most notably, for Shreyas Iyer. As the stage is set, the question remains: who will seize this momentous occasion?

Also read| 'Ee Sala Cup Namde': Grammy-winning rapper Drake places massive bet of Rs 64100000 on Virat Kohli's RCB to win IPL 2025 final