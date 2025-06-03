CRICKET
Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings are set to clash at the Narendra Modi Stadium for their maiden IPL trophy. Ahead of the game, let us look at the stats of both teams, the pitch report of the venue, and the weather conditions of Ahmedabad tonight.
The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 will conclude tonight with a high-voltage final between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium. Both teams have dominated the entire season and are also the table toppers. RCB and PBKS faced each other a couple of days ago as well in the Qualifier 1 match, wherein the Rajat Patidar-led side decimated Shreyas Iyer's team and made their way directly into the finals. However, PBKS bounced back with a bang in the second Qualifier match against Mumbai Indians (MI) by chasing down a mountain-like target.
Ahead of the much-awaited clash of the year, let us take a look at some of the important topics regarding the match, such as the pitch report for Narendra Modi Stadium and the weather forecast for Ahmedabad.
The pitch of the Narendra Modi Stadium is batters friendly and a high-scoring game is on the cards. Like the previous game between PBKS and MI, the fans are expected to witness another 400+ game in the IPL 2025 Final.
Talking about weather conditions, there is a low possibility of rain tonight. However, a little dew is expected in the second half of the game, which will affect bowling second. So, the team winning the toss is advised to bowl first.
Total Matches Played - 36
RCB Won - 18
PBKS Won - 18
Last Match - RCB won by 8 wickets (Qualifier 1 of IPL 2025)
