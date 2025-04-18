RCB vs PBKS Dream 11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best Players' list, team news, and injury updates for match 34 between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings

The upcoming 34th match of the Indian Premier League will feature a face-off between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings at the iconic M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. RCB currently hold the third position in the points table, having secured four wins and two losses in six matches. Their recent victory against Rajasthan Royals by 8 wickets showcased their strong form, despite their two losses at home this season. The team is determined to improve their performance and secure a win in the upcoming match.

On the other hand, Punjab Kings are placed fourth in the table with an equal record of four wins and two losses in six matches. Their recent triumph over Kolkata Knight Riders by defending a target of 111 runs, the lowest total defended in IPL history, has boosted their confidence. The team is expected to bring their A-game to what promises to be a closely contested match.

Match Details

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Punjab Kings, 34th Match

Date & Time: Apr 18, 07:30 PM LOCAL

Venue: M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

Injury updates: Right now, the players from both teams are in great shape and performing well.

RCB vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeepers: Jitesh Sharma, Phil Salt (captain)

Batters: Priyansh Arya (vice-captain), Rajat Patidar, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer

All-Rounders: Liam Livingstone, Marco Jansen

Bowlers: Arshdeep SIngh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Josh Hazlewood

RCB vs PBKS My Dream11 Team

Phil Salt (c), Jitesh Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer (vc), Rajat Patidar, Nehal Wadhera, Priyansh Arya, Krunal Pandya, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Predicted playing XIs

RCB: Philip Salt, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar (c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Sharma, Yash Dayal

PBKS: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh, Shreyas Iyer (c), Nehal Wadhera, Josh Inglis (wk), Shashank Singh, Glenn Maxwell, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Suryansh Shedge

