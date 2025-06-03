CRICKET
Take a look at our Dream11 predictions for the much-awaited final game of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings.
RCB vs PBKS Dream11 Predictions: The last and final game of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 is set to be played between the top two teams in the Points Table, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Punjab Kings (PBKS), who also faced each other in the Qualifier 1 game a couple of days ago. The Qualifier 1 match was won by RCB, with which the Rajat Patidar-led side reached the finals directly. On the other hand, Shreyas Iyer's team had to face Mumbai Indians (MI) in the Qualifier 2 match in Ahmedabad and chased down a mammoth total to make their way into the finals.
The much-awaited high-voltage contest will also be played at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium, the world's biggest cricket stadium, on Tuesday, June 3.
This is RCB's fourth final appearance after 2009, 2011, and 2016, whereas PBKS is reaching into IPL finals after 11 years, their second one in 18 years. Neither of the two teams has ever lifted the IPL trophy in 18 editions despite being the OG franchise of the tournament since its inception in 2008.
Talking about their teams, RCB have a plethora of international players in their squad while PBKS are heavily dependent on their uncapped players. Ahead of this electrifying match, we recommend that you take a look at our fantasy Playing XI for the finals of IPL 2025 and the possible Playing XI of both teams.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru - Rajat Patidar (C), Jitesh Sharma (WK), Virat Kohli, Mayank Agarwal, Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Liam Livingstone, Romario Shepherd, Phil Salt, Josh Hazlewood, and Suyash Sharma
Punjab Kings - Shreyas Iyer (C), Prabhsimran Singh (WK), Nehal Wadhera, Priyansh Arya, Shashank Singh, Azmatullah Omarzai, Marco Jansen, Marcus Stoinis, Josh Inglis, Arshdeep Singh, and Yuzvendra Chahal
Wicketkeepers - Phil Salt (C), Josh Inglis (VC)
Batters - Shreyas Iyer, Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Rajat Patidar
All-Rounders - Krunal Pandya, Marcus Stoinis
Bowlers - Josh Hazlewood, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kylie Jamieson
