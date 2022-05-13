RCB vs PBKS Dream11 prediction: Best picks for Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Punjab Kings match in IPL 2022

The RCB vs PBKS clash takes place on May 13 (Friday) at Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

Royal Challengers Bangalore will battle against Punjab Kings in their next match of IPL 2022. The match between the two will be played at Brabourne Stadium starting at 7:30 pm.

RCB has played 12 matches so far in IPL 2022. They have won 7 matches and lost 5. RCB has 14 points in their pockets. Punjab Kings have played 11 games so far. They have won 5 games and lost 6. PBKS has 10 points.

RCB and PBKS also played a match against each other earlier in the tournament. In that match, PBKS won by 5 wickets. With Faf du Plessis’ 88-run knock, RCB posted a mammoth 205-2 on the scoreboard. Later, Punjab Kings managed to chase the target in the 19th over

Dream11 Prediction – PBKS vs RCB – IPL 2022

PBKS vs RCB Dream11 Team: Fantasy cricket predictions and tips for IPL 2022

Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Dinesh Karthik

Batters: Faf du Plessis (c), Mayank Agarwal, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Bhanuka Rajapaksha

All-rounders: Liam Livingstone (vc), Wanindu Hasaranga

Bowlers: Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj

Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Probable Playing XIs

Punjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal (c), Liam Livingstone, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Rishi Dhawan, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Kagiso Rabada, Jonny Bairstow, Sandeep Sharma, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis (c), Mahipal Lomror, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Wanindu Hasaranga, Josh Hazelwood, Harshal Patel, Shahbaz Ahmed, Mohammed Siraj

PBKS vs RCB My Dream11 Playing XI

Dinesh Karthik (wk), Faf du Plessis (c), Mayank Agarwal, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Bhanuka Rajapaksha, Liam Livingstone (vc), Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj

Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Match Details

The match begins at 07:30 PM IST and will take place at the DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai on Sunday, March 27, 2022. The live telecast of the match will be on Star Sports Network. The match can be live-streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.