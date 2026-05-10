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RCB vs MI: Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma script history, equal MS Dhoni’s huge IPL milestone

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma scripted history during the IPL 2026 clash between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Mumbai Indians by equalling a massive all-time IPL milestone previously achieved only by MS Dhoni.

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Chankesh Rao

Updated : May 10, 2026, 09:34 PM IST

RCB vs MI: Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma script history, equal MS Dhoni’s huge IPL milestone
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Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma made history during the 2026 IPL match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Mumbai Indians at Raipur’s Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh Stadium. By making the starting XI, they joined MS Dhoni as the most capped players in league history, each marking their 278th IPL game.

RCB won the toss and decided to bowl first. Both teams came in unchanged, as confirmed by Rajat Patidar and Suryakumar Yadav, keeping the focus squarely on Rohit and Kohli’s milestones.

Kohli and Rohit now sit alongside Dhoni with 278 IPL appearances. That’s the joint-highest in the league’s history. Kohli has played all his matches with RCB, sticking with the franchise since the inaugural season in 2008. He’s the only player to spend all 19 seasons with one team. Dhoni played most of his games with Chennai Super Kings but had stints with Rising Pune Supergiants in 2016 and 2017. Rohit joined Mumbai Indians in 2011 and has played 232 matches for them, but he started his career at Deccan Chargers, stacking up 46 games there.

Looking at this season, Kohli could soon hold the record alone if RCB make the playoffs. If not, the record stays tied, unless one of them sits out a match. Dhoni hasn’t played so far this year due to a calf injury, but he’s still part of the CSK squad. Should he return and play the remaining games, he’ll keep pace. If CSK make the playoffs while Mumbai and Bengaluru miss out, Dhoni takes back the top spot.

Dhoni started the season with the most matches. Rohit was second, but missed five games due to a hamstring injury, giving Kohli the chance to catch up.

Sports milestones like these don’t come easy. Kohli and Rohit, both former India captains, have shown incredible dedication. Whether Dhoni steps back in or not, they’re rewriting the record books with every game.

Also read| Explained: Why LSG official’s dugout phone use during CSK match did not violate BCCI protocol

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