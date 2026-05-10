RCB vs MI Preview: Head-to-head stats, predicted Playing XI, pitch report, rain threat, and more

RCB vs MI Preview: Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Mumbai Indians are set to face off in a blockbuster clash in Raipur. Take a look at the head-to-head record, predicted playing XI, pitch report, weather conditions, rain threat, and key players to watch.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will take on Mumbai Indians (MI) in Match No 54 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium in Raipur. Fans are expected to witness a high-intensity clash packed with star players like Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya, and Suryakumar Yadav, among others. As per the Points Table, the defending champions are in 4th place with 12 points and six wins in 10 games, whereas MI are in the 9th position with six points and just three wins in 10 matches.

The match holds great importance for both sides, but particularly for Mumbai, as a single loss here can eliminate them from the Playoff race. On the other hand, RCB will look to better their chances for the next round with a win against the side, which hasn't performed up to the mark in this edition of the IPL. Ahead of the game, let us take a at the head-to-head record, predicted playing XI, pitch report, weather conditions, rain threat, and key players to watch.

RCB vs MI: Head-to-head records

Total Matches Played - 35

RCB Won - 16

MI Won - 19

RCB vs MI: Match details

Venue - Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium, Raipur

Date and Time - May 10, 2026, 7:30 PM IST

Live Streaming - JioHotstar and Star Sports Network

Captains - Rajat Patidar (RCB) and Hardik Pandya (MI)

RCB vs MI: Predicted Playing XI

RCB - Rajat Patidar (C), Jitesh Sharma (WK), Virat Kohli, Phil Salt, Devdutt Padikkal, Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Romario Shepherd, Jacob Bethell, Suyash Sharma, and Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

MI - Hardik Pandya (C), Quinton de Kock (WK), Ryan Rickleton, Suryakumar Yadav, Keshav Maharaj, Jasprit Bumrah, Tilak Varma, Sherfane Rutherford, Ashwani Kumar, Trent Boult, and Corbin Bosch.

RCB vs MI: Pitch Report and Rain Threat

The pitch at this venue is batter-friendly, specifically in night games, and the upcoming match is expected to be a high-scoring one. However, a pacer who can vary pace effectively could find success at this venue.

On the weather front, the sky is expected to be clear during the match time and no chances of rain are predicted for tonight.

Key Players to Watch

Virat Kohli - RCB's batting pillar in crucial matches

Jasprit Bumrah - Premium pacer of the Mumbai Indians, who can, any day, decimate an opponent's batting lineup.