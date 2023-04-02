Search icon
RCB vs MI, IPL 2023: Reece Topley leaves field with shoulder injury - Watch

The incident occurred when Topley dived to retrieve the ball on the third delivery of the eight over.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 02, 2023, 08:51 PM IST

RCB vs MI, IPL 2023: Reece Topley leaves field with shoulder injury - Watch
Image Source: Twitter

During their opening match of the IPL 2023 against the Mumbai Indians, the Royal Challengers Bangalore encountered yet another setback due to an injury. 

Firstly, it was caused by a collision between Mohammed Siraj and Dinesh Karthik near the stumps. Now, Reece Topley also suffered a shoulder injury while fielding in the eighth over of Mumbai's innings.

The incident occurred when Topley dived to retrieve the ball on the third delivery of the over. Unfortunately, he landed awkwardly on his right shoulder, causing him to experience significant discomfort. As a result, he had to be assisted off the pitch following the injury.

Watch: 

The recent injury is yet another concern for RCB, who are already missing Rajat Patidar and Josh Hazlewood due to their ongoing recovery from injuries. 

More to follow..

