RCB vs MI, IPL 2023 Live Streaming: When and where to watch Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians Live

IPL 2023: RCB vs MI, Live Streaming details

On Sunday, April 2, the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru will host the fifth match of the Indian Premier League 2023, where the Royal Challengers Bangalore will face off against the Mumbai Indians. The Red Army had an impressive performance last season, finishing third in the competition. However, the Mumbai Indians struggled and remained at the bottom of the points table. This time around, they will be looking to turn things around and secure a win.

It's worth noting that the Mumbai Indians will be without their star pacer Jasprit Bumrah, but they have added Jofra Archer to their squad. The five-time champions will be hoping to make the most of their new addition and come out on top.

For the Royal Challengers Bangalore, a new season brings new hope. They will be looking to lift their maiden IPL title, and with Faf du Plessis leading the side, they have a strong chance of doing so. The likes of Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, and Wanindu Hasaranga will also play a crucial role in their success.

Live Streaming Details

When will Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2023 match be played?

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians match will be played on Sunday, April 2.

Where will Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2023 match take place?

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians match will take place at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

When will Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2023 match start?

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians match will start at 7:30 PM IST.

Where to watch Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2023 match on TV?

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians match will be telecasted live on Star Sports Network.

Where to live stream Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2023 match?

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians match can be live-streamed on Jio Cinema

Probable playing XI

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis(C), Virat Kohli, SS Prabhudessai, Michael Bracewell, MK Lomror, GJ Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik, Mohammed Siraj, HV Patel, RJW Topley

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma(C), Tilak Varma, SA Yadav, Tim David, Ramandeep Singh, H Shokeen, C Green, Ishan Kishan, K Kartikeya, Jofra Archer, JP Behrendorff

