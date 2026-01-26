RCB vs MI Highlights: Nat Sciver-Brunt's 100 keeps Mumbai Indians alive in WPL 2026 as Women in Blue beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 15 runs

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Mumbai Indians Highlights: The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side defeated Smriti Mandhana's RCB by 15 runs in the last over thriller. With this win, MI are still alive in WPL 2026 as they jump to second spot in the Points Table.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Mumbai Indians Highlights: Harmanpreet Kaur-led Mumbai Indians (MI) are still alive in the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 as they registered their third victory in the tournament. MI defeated Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) by 15 runs. However, in the death overs of the second innings, RCB came quite close to the target, courtesy of a blistering innings by Richa Ghosh. With this win, the Mumbai Indians jumped two spots in the Points Table and are at the second spot with six points. Take a look at detailed match report of the RCB vs MI game from Vadodara.

Toss

RCB skipper Smriti Mandhana flicked the Toss coin, and it landed in her favour as well. RCB decided to bowl first against the Harmanpreet Kaur-led MI.

First Innings

Batting first, MI openers again failed to give a good start to the innings as Sajana Sajeevan got dismissed at 7 by Lauren Bell. However, Nat Sciver-Brunt and Hayley Matthews stood tall and added over 100 runs on the scoreboard for the second wicket. After scoring a half-century, Matthews also fell prey to Bell's delivery and departed at 56. Later, Sciver-Brunt and skipper Harmanpreet Kaur took MI innings to their highest total of WPL 2026. In the end, MI posted 199/4 in 20 overs, courtesy of a maiden WPL century from Nat Sciver-Brunt.

Second Innings

Chasing a 200-run target, Royal Challengers Bengaluru's top-order tumbled as they lost both their openers, Grace Harris and Smriti Mandhana, early. After them, wickets continued to fell and at Powerplay, RCB were 40/6. Later, Nadine de Klerk built a short but important partnership with Richa Ghosh, which was ended by Amelia Kerr in the 12th over of the innings. Later, Richa Ghosh shifted her gears and slammed nearly a dozen of sixes in the death overs, bringing RCB close to the target. However, MI clinched the game in the end with Amelia dismissing Richa on the last ball of the game. Mumbai won by 15 runs.

Player of the Match

It might not be a difficult one for any cricket fan to guess as Nat Sciver-Brunt gets awarded the Player of the Match title.