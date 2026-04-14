RCB vs LSG, Match 23 IPL 2026: Head-to-head record, squads, predicted Playing XI and more

After the CSK vs KKR clash, the spotlight shifts to the Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Lucknow Super Giants in Match No 23 of the Indian Premier League. Here’s a complete look at the head-to-head record, squads, predicted playing XIs, and all the key details ahead of the match.

Match No 23 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 is between the defending champions, the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). The match is scheduled to be played at the iconic M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Wednesday, April 15. Both teams have featured in four games so far this season, with RCB winning three, while LSG have registered two wins and two losses. With both teams aiming to gain momentum in the league, fans expect a high-voltage clash featuring star players like Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Phil Salt, and Josh Hazlewood, among others. Ahead of the clash, take a look at the head-to-head record, squads, predicted playing XI, and all the key details of the game.

RCB vs LSG: Head-to-head records

Total Matches played - 6

RCB Won - 4

LSG Won - 2

RCB vs LSG: Full squads

Royal Challengers Bengaluru - Rajat Patidar (C), Phil Salt (WK), Jitesh Sharma (WK), Jordan Cox (WK), Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli, Krunal Pandya, Swapnil Singh, Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Jacob Bethell, Venkatesh Iyer, Satvik Deswal, Mangesh Yadav, Vicky Ostwal, Vihaan Malhotra, Kanishk Chouhan, Josh Hazlewood, Rasikh Dar, Suyash Sharma, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Nuwan Thushara, Abhinandan Singh, Jacob Duffy, and Yash Dayal.

Lucknow Super Giants - Rishabh Pant (C/WK), Mukul Choudhary (WK), Josh Inglis (WK), Nicholas Pooran (WK), Aiden Markram, Himmat Singh, Akshat Raghuvanshi, Matthew Breetzke, Mitchell Marsh, Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahamad, Arshin Kulkarni, Ayush Badoni, Mohammad Shami, Avesh Khan, M Siddharth, Digvesh Singh, Akash Singh, Prince Yadav, Arjun Tendulkar, Anrich Nortje, Naman Tiwari, George Linde, Mayank Yadav, and Mohsin Khan.

RCB vs LSG: Predicted Playing XI

RCB - Rajat Patidar (C), Phil Salt (WK), Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Jitesh Sharma, Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Romario Shepherd, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, and Yash Dayal.

LSG - Rishabh Pant (C/WK), Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Mitchell Marsh, Ayush Badoni, Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahamad, Mohammad Shami, Avesh Khan, Anrich Nortje, and Mayank Yadav.

RCB vs LSG: Pitch Report

The pitch at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru is batting-friendly with short boundaries and good bounce. High-scoring games are standard, while pacers may get an early swing. Spinners have a limited impact at the venue, making it a surface where chasing is often preferred.

At this venue, the average first-innings score in IPL is around 170–175 runs. Anything above 200 is often considered a match-winning total.