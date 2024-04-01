Twitter
Cricket

RCB vs LSG, IPL 2024: Predicted playing XI, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

Check out the live streaming details for match 15 to be played at M Chinnaswamy stadium, Bengaluru.

Latest News

Aditya Bhatia

Updated : Apr 01, 2024, 10:26 PM IST

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will play against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the 15th match of the Indian Premier League at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. RCB has won only one out of their three matches so far, struggling to find consistency. Virat Kohli and Dinesh Karthik have performed well with the bat, but other key players like Faf du Plessis, Cameron Green, Rajat Patidar, and Glenn Maxwell are yet to hit top form.

Lucknow Super Giants clinched a thrilling win against Punjab Kings in their previous match, thanks to Mayank Yadav's superb pace bowling. The team will rely on Yadav's pace once again to trouble RCB's batsmen. KL Rahul's fitness remains a concern for LSG, and it's uncertain whether he will return or Nicholas Pooran will continue leading the team. Both teams have the opportunity to reach four points with a victory in this match.

Live streaming details

When is the Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2024 match scheduled?

The clash between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2024 is set to be played at the M Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru on Tuesday, April 2, with the action kicking off at 7:30 pm IST.

How can you watch the RCB vs LSG's IPL 2024 match on TV in India?

Cricket fans can tune into Star Sports TV channels to watch the Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2024 match live.

Where to stream the RCB vs LSG IPL 2024 match online in India?

RCB vs LSG match's live streaming will be available on the Jio Cinema app and its website for viewers in India.

Pitch report

The Bengaluru pitch is expected to favor batsmen, offering little assistance to bowlers. With short boundaries and minimal bounce, it's likely to be a high-scoring game.

Weather report

The temperature is forecasted to reach about 26 degrees Celsius, with a minimal one percent chance of rain. Humidity levels are expected to be around 29 percent, with 26 percent cloud cover.

Probable playing XI

RCB: Faf Du Plessis (C), Virat Kohli, Cameron Green, Glenn Maxwell, Rajat Patidar, Dinesh Karthik, Anuj Rawat (WK), Mayank Dagar, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammad Siraj, Vijaykumar Vyshak 

LSG: Quinton de Kock (wk), Kyle Mayers, Devdutt Padikkal, Nicholas Pooran (C), Mark Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Ayush Badoni, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan, Mayank Yadav, Naveen-ul-Haq

